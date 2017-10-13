Sexual assault reported in Hager City

Deputies were dispatched at 8:39 p.m. Oct. 7 to an area on 295th Avenue in Hager City for a report of a sexual assault. The victim fled the suspect's house on foot fearing he was trying to find her. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of second-degree sexual assault.

Complaint leads to OWI arrest

Officers were sent at 2:41 a.m. Oct. 8 to 610th Street in Beldenville for reports of a man and a woman arguing. It was determined the woman had been involved in a minor auto crash. She was arrested on suspicion of OWI with a refusal. The man wasn't found.

Pilfered pumpkins

Deputies responded Oct. 2 to W5751 610th Ave. in Beldenville for a pumpkin theft report. Four pumpkins valued at $34 were stolen from the property.

Drug sniff in Prescott

A K-9 unit assisted Prescott police Oct. 3 with a drug sniff on a vehicle at Elm and Kinnickinnic streets. The dog signaled that drugs were present. Marijuana and paraphernalia were found.

Thefts

• A caller on 730th Street in Ellsworth reported that someone in a Chevy Impala took an envelope from his mailbox. The envelope contained a check that was later canceled.

• A gas drive-off was reported Oct. 7 at W4890 Highway 29 in Spring Valley.

Hand injury in Ellsworth

Multiple officers responded at 3:52 p.m. Oct. 6 at 463 E. Wall St. in Ellsworth for a man on the street whose finger had been cut open. A deputy assisted Ellsworth police and EMS.

Window vandalism

A caller reported Oct. 2 that someone shot out his windows at N6096 530th St. in Ellsworth. Pellet ammunition appeared to have been used.

Underage at homecoming

A caller reported several possibly intoxicated juveniles at the homecoming dance Oct. 6 at 907 Main St. in Plum City. Deputies determined only one juvenile was drunk and cited the student for underage consumption.

Miscellaneous

• Deputies assisted Spring Valley police Oct. 4 with speaking to people at E121 S. Second St. Two people were eventually arrested and jailed in Ellsworth.

• Deputies responded Oct. 5 to W10052 County Road FF in River Falls for a report of illegal dumping of animals.

• Officers were called at 10:49 p.m Oct. 5 to an area on 825th Street for suspicious sounds — either gunshots or fireworks. Deputies located neither.

• A caller reported Oct. 6 that a man and a woman were in the back of a gas station at 176 W. Main St. in Ellsworth, where they were drinking and kicking an air-conditioner unit.