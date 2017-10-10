Charges: Checking account reveals $19K stolen

Melissa C. Sukowatey, 29, is charged with felony theft—movable property greater than $10,000, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and $25,000 in fines.

According to the complaint:

A family member contacted police after noticing suspicious transactions on her checking account records. She admitted to police she had been travelling often over the course of nine months and hadn't been paying attention to her main checking account.

She tallied 36 transactions, transferred to Sukowatey's account at RCU Credit Union, that totalled $19,352.91 from Sept. 28, 2016 to May 18, 2017.

The family member told police Sukowatey used to work for a bank in Woodbury/Lake Elmo, so would be familiar with the banking industry.

Police made contact with Sukowatey through her probation agent. Bank documents indicate she opened a checking and savings account with RCU in December 2016. A total of 25 deposits went into that account from the victim's account.

Sukowatey's initial appearance is scheduled for 1 p.m. Dec. 28.