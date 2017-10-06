Search
    River Falls man charged with police officer battery

    By Sarah Nigbor Today at 8:35 a.m.
    Forrest Davidson

    A River Falls man who allegedly punched an officer in the face is facing multiple charges in Pierce County Circuit Court stemming from a Sept. 24 incident.

    Forrest M. Davidson, 19, is charged with felony battery to law enforcement officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, possession of THC and possess drug paraphernalia. If convicted of the felony, he could face up to six years in prison.

    According to the complaint:

    Police responded to the home of Davidson's grandparents in the 500 block of Birch Street around 3:35 p.m. Sept. 24, where they learned Davidson had returned home from work angry that he couldn't cash his paycheck.

    He smashed a beverage bottle, broke a cabinet door, dented a trashcan, broke a mirror and broke drywall with fists and/or his knees. When they attempted to calm him, he became combative and fled the home.

    At about 4:26 p.m., an anonymous caller told police Davidson was in a white SUV at a residence in the 800 block of Wasson Lane. When an officer approached the car and asked him to step out, Davidson got out of the vehicle, advanced toward the officer and punched him with a closed fist on the right side of his face, which caused swelling and bruising.

    The officer Tased Davidson after he began running away, which was filmed by another man in the parking lot on his cellphone.

    Officers saw a grinder in plain view in the vehicle, along with the scent of raw marijuana. Marijuana was found in Davidson's bag.

    Davidson is scheduled to appear in Pierce County Circuit Court for preliminary hearing at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 14.

    Sarah Nigbor

    Sarah J. Nigbor serves as a regional editor for RiverTown Multimedia, a position she began in April 2017. She joined RiverTown Multimedia in October 2013 as a news reporter for the New Richmond News, before being appointed editor of the Pierce County Herald in Febraury 2015. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Spanish and French in 2001. She completed a minor in journalism in 2004. 

    snigbor@rivertowns.net
    (715) 273-4334
