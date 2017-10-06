River Falls man charged with police officer battery

Forrest M. Davidson, 19, is charged with felony battery to law enforcement officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct, criminal damage to property, possession of THC and possess drug paraphernalia. If convicted of the felony, he could face up to six years in prison.

According to the complaint:

Police responded to the home of Davidson's grandparents in the 500 block of Birch Street around 3:35 p.m. Sept. 24, where they learned Davidson had returned home from work angry that he couldn't cash his paycheck.

He smashed a beverage bottle, broke a cabinet door, dented a trashcan, broke a mirror and broke drywall with fists and/or his knees. When they attempted to calm him, he became combative and fled the home.

At about 4:26 p.m., an anonymous caller told police Davidson was in a white SUV at a residence in the 800 block of Wasson Lane. When an officer approached the car and asked him to step out, Davidson got out of the vehicle, advanced toward the officer and punched him with a closed fist on the right side of his face, which caused swelling and bruising.

The officer Tased Davidson after he began running away, which was filmed by another man in the parking lot on his cellphone.

Officers saw a grinder in plain view in the vehicle, along with the scent of raw marijuana. Marijuana was found in Davidson's bag.

Davidson is scheduled to appear in Pierce County Circuit Court for preliminary hearing at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 14.