River Falls police: Naked man screaming near campus

Van Beek reportedly slapped/pushed another person and struck a parked vehicle twice. When police tried to "secure" Van Beek, he grabbed and tore an officer's shirt. Van Beek was tasered, handcuffed, and remained sitting up on the ground while waiting for EMS to arrive, who sedated Van Beek so he could be placed on a stretcher and taken to the hospital. Disorderly conduct charges were forwarded to the Pierce County District attorney.

Citations

• Timothy James Carl, 20, River Falls, was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia, and Charles Robert Erickson, 21, River Falls, was cited possession of marijuana at 4:29 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24.

When officers responded to the incident with Forrest Davidson, Carl and Erickson had been with Davidson in the vehicle. A marijuana grinder was in plain sight in the vehicle, which belonged to Carl. Carl told police no more drug paraphernalia was in the vehicle. Police searched the vehicle and found a green drug pipe, a small container with a waxy THC residue in it, a purple grinder, a glass pipe, another marijuana grinder. Erickson had already given a bag of marijuana to an officer.

• A River Falls juvenile was cited $73.60 for possession or purchase of tobacco at 7:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 25. The juvenile was found smoking in the girls' restroom at the high school.

• Cassidy Rae Burkman, 19, River Falls, was cited for failure to stop for a school bus at 4:08 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25. Burkman received a $250 citation, and a written warning for failure to carry her license.

• Jonathan Allen Langevin, 19, Center City, Minnesota, was cited for retail theft at 12:34 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27. Dick's Fresh Market staff observed Langevin attempt to steal a can of pop by concealing it in his sweatshirt's front pouch. He was arrested for retail theft and cited $187. He was then released.

• Tara Nicole Toland, 21, River Falls, was cited for failure to yield the right of way from a stop sign at 2:04 p.m. Sept. 28 on Cascade Avenue. Police were called to Cascade Avenue and State Street for a two-vehicle accident. Toland allegedly attempted to make a left hand turn to go westbound on Cascade Avenue, and struck another vehicle. She was cited $98.80.