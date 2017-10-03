River Falls police: Shopko thieves busted

• Jordan L. Knapp 21, River Falls, was cited $124 for automobile following too closely at 9:27 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19 after a crash at Main Street and Quarry Road. Knapp was allegedly looking in her rearview mirror and did not see the other vehicles in front of her stopped. She struck the vehicle in front of her, which pushed it into another vehicle in front of it.

Sticky fingers

Daryl Stewart, 36, Minneapolis, and Sandra Nicole Canada, 38, St. Paul, Minnesota, were cited for retail theft at 12:33 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19 at ShopKo, 1777 Paulson Road.

ShopKo loss prevention staff allegedly observed Canada via closed circuit television carrying a large white purse entering the junior miss department. Canada was a "person of interest" in several recent thefts at ShopKo. Canada allegedly went to the baby section, selected five baby outfits, moved to the men's section, selected a blue Nike shirt, and met up with Stewart. She then entered the women's fitting rooms with a tote in hand, containing baby clothes, the shirt, and leggings. Stewart allegedly entered the men's fitting room carrying three hooded long sleeved shirts and a Packers jersey. When Stewart left the fitting room, he carried only the Packers jersey and one of the hooded shirts. ShopKo staff could not find the two missing shirts in the fitting room area.

When Canada left the fitting room, she had her purse in her Shopko tote, two Nike items, and one piece of baby clothing. She left the tote with the Nike clothing items. The pair left the store without paying for concealed merchandise. They were stopped by ShopKo loss prevention staff and by River Falls police. They were arrested and cited $187 each for retail theft. Canada was also cited $187 for possession of marijuana.

Traffic stop yields drug fines

Kacy Ann Bottemiller, 19, Woodbury, Minnesota, was cited for possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia at 6:02 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19.

A police officer on patrol pulled over Bottemiller after she failed to yield the right of way to the officer's squad car, forcing the officer to hit the brakes to avoid a crash at South Sixth Street just off of East Cascade Avenue.

The officer allegedly smelled marijuana coming from Bottemiller's vehicle, as could another officer who arrived on scene. Bottemiller allegedly told officers she had marijuana in the vehicle, in the center console. Officers found a blown glass smoking device, glass mason jar with marijuana stems, plastic grinder with THC residue, and a rubber container containing THC wax. They also found a bottle of vodka in a drawstring gym bag on the passenger side floor. The officers dumped the vodka out of the bottle.

Bottemiller was arrested and cited $187 for possession of marijuana and $187 for possession of drug paraphernalia, then released.

Critter patrol

Kaitlyn Elizabeth McPherson, 27, River Falls, was cited for dog or cat running at large — leash required at 5 p.m. Tuesday Sept. 19. The owner of a shih tzu alleged that McPherson's large dog had attacked and injured her shih tzu.