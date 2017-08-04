Court records state Dunn County prosecutors charged 36-year-old Serghei Kundilovski with three counts each of first-degree reckless homicide, homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and knowingly operating while revoked causing death. An arrest warrant was issued for the Orangevale, Calif., man on July 31.

Kundilovski was severely injured in the crash and was airlifted to an undisclosed hospital with what was described at the time as life-threatening injuries. The Dunn County District Attorney’s Office could not confirm Friday if he was still hospitalized.

A bond hearing in the case was set for Aug. 9 in Menomonie.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, Kundilovski was driving the wrong way in eastbound Interstate 94 traffic on July 13 and crashed head-on into a vehicle containing three men who died. The Minneapolis men, 32-year-old Adam G. Kendhammer, 27-year-old Jeremy A. Berchem and 29-year-old Bryan E. Rudell, were reportedly on a road trip to Chicago at the time of the crash, which occurred between Baldwin and Menomonie.