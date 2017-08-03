Search
    Knudson sworn in as St. Croix County sheriff

    By Mike Longaecker on Aug 3, 2017 at 4:04 p.m.
    St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson has his badge pinned to his uniform by godchild Brooke Carufel during his Thursday, Aug. 3, swearing-in ceremony. Mike Longaecker / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 5
    St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson shakes the hand of his predecessor, John Shilts, during a ceremony Thursday, Aug. 3, at the St. Croix County Government Center. Mike Longaecker / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 5
    St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson takes the oath of office, read to him by St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Edward Vlack. Mike Longaecker / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 5
    Former St. Croix County sheriffs Dennis Hillstead (left) and John Shilts (right) congratulate incoming Sheriff Scott Knudson after his swearing-in ceremony Thursday, Aug. 3. Mike Longaecker / RiverTown Multimedia 4 / 5
    St. Croix County Circuit Court judges Eric Lundell, Michael Waterman, Scott Needham and Edward Vlack pose after administering the oath of office to new Sheriff Scott Knudson. Mike Longaecker / RiverTown Multimedia5 / 5

    Scott Knudson has officially taken the helm at the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office.

    The Somerset man took the oath of office Thursday, Aug. 3, from St. Croix County Circuit Court judges Eric Lundell, Scott Needham, Edward Vlack and Michael Waterman. Knudson was appointed last week to the post by Gov. Scott Walker; he'll complete predecessor John Shilts' remaining term through 2018.

    During a brief speech to the audience, which included members of different law enforcement agencies in the county, Knudson explained how the badge he now wears was handed down to him from Shilts after two other sheriffs had worn the same badge.

    "The support I've gotten has been overwhelming," Knudson told the audience.

    See next week's print edition for more from the ceremony.

    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
