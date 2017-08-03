Knudson sworn in as St. Croix County sheriff
Scott Knudson has officially taken the helm at the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office.
The Somerset man took the oath of office Thursday, Aug. 3, from St. Croix County Circuit Court judges Eric Lundell, Scott Needham, Edward Vlack and Michael Waterman. Knudson was appointed last week to the post by Gov. Scott Walker; he'll complete predecessor John Shilts' remaining term through 2018.
During a brief speech to the audience, which included members of different law enforcement agencies in the county, Knudson explained how the badge he now wears was handed down to him from Shilts after two other sheriffs had worn the same badge.
"The support I've gotten has been overwhelming," Knudson told the audience.
