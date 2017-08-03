Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Maiden Rock teen pleads to misdemeanor assault

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 12:40 p.m.
    Jacob Sigler

    The Maiden Rock teenager who authorities said slugged an Ellsworth High School classmate during a dodgeball game was sentenced last month in Pierce County Circuit Court.

    Jacob C. Sigler, 18, was sentenced July 11 to one year on probation and more than $1,300 in fines, which includes a restitution payment that he paid at the hearing. Sigler pleaded guilty at the same hearing to one count of misdemeanor battery — an amended charge after formerly facing a felony battery count.

    The sentence, issued by Pierce County Circuit Court Judge Joe Boles, allows for the conviction to be expunged from Sigler's record if he successfully completes probation.

    The charge stemmed from an Oct. 11, 2016, incident at EHS, where a 16-year-old student said Sigler slugged him in the face after what Sigler admitted was "a really heated" dodgeball game. The victim, who was knocked to the ground by the punch, reportedly sustained a facial fracture.

    Explore related topics:Newscrime and courtsPierce County Circuit Courtellsworthwisconsin
    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
    Advertisement
    randomness