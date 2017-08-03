Maiden Rock teen pleads to misdemeanor assault

Jacob C. Sigler, 18, was sentenced July 11 to one year on probation and more than $1,300 in fines, which includes a restitution payment that he paid at the hearing. Sigler pleaded guilty at the same hearing to one count of misdemeanor battery — an amended charge after formerly facing a felony battery count.

The sentence, issued by Pierce County Circuit Court Judge Joe Boles, allows for the conviction to be expunged from Sigler's record if he successfully completes probation.

The charge stemmed from an Oct. 11, 2016, incident at EHS, where a 16-year-old student said Sigler slugged him in the face after what Sigler admitted was "a really heated" dodgeball game. The victim, who was knocked to the ground by the punch, reportedly sustained a facial fracture.