Pierce County Circuit Court

Jeffery A. Carr, 29, Prescott, was ordered to pay $500 cash bail on felony take and drive vehicle without consent, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping, felony aggravated battery (two) and disorderly conduct charges July 17. The charges resulted from incidents June 18 in Prescott and July 11 and 14 in the town of Oak Grove.

William S. Cook, 25, Spring Valley, posted a $1,000 signature bond on a fail/report to county jail charge July 19. The charge stemmed from a June 23 incident in Pierce County.

Brody D. Hamilton, 25, Hastings, Minn., posted a $10,000 signature bond on two felony bail jumping charges July 17. The charges resulted from incidents May 18 and 22 in Ellsworth.

Christopher M. Hamilton, 45, Prescott, posted a $5,000 signature bond on felony vehicle operator flee/elude officer and disorderly conduct charges July 17. The charges stemmed from a July 14 incident in Prescott.

Evan E. Holmberg, 35, Red Wing, Minn., posted a $5,000 signature bond on felony OWI — fourth, possession of THC and possess drug paraphernalia charges July 18. The charges resulted from a July 17 incident in the town of Trenton.

Trevor J. Holst, 34, Hager City, was ordered to post $2,000 cash bail on felony bail jumping (two), felony possession of methamphetamine, operate without valid license (second within three years), resisting/failing to stop, misdemeanor bail jumping (two), possess drug paraphernalia charges July 17. He was also ordered to pay $2,000 cash bail on felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping and operating while revoked (alcohol related) charges in a separate case. The charges stemmed from incidents July 7 and 15 in the town of Trenton.

Patricia A. Jamison, 42, Ellsworth, posted a $5,000 signature bond on a felony child abuse — recklessly cause harm charge July 17. The charge resulted from a May 14 incident in Pierce County.

Dean H. Smith, 21, Hudson, pleaded innocent and posted a $3,000 signature bond on a possess drug paraphernalia charge July 17. The charge stemmed from a June 4 incident in Ellsworth.

Jaimie N. Tri, 36, Bay City, posted a $5,000 signature bond on felony bail jumping and operating while revoked (alcohol related) charges July 17. The charges resulted from a July 15 incident in Bay City.

Tyler V. Townsend, 34, River Falls, pleaded innocent and was ordered to pay $650 cash bail on a battery charge July 17. The charge stemmed from a June 19 incident in River Falls.

Kendall L. Walker, 21, River Falls, pleaded innocent and posted a $3,000 signature bond on a battery charge July 17. The charge resulted from a July 16 incident in River Falls.

Closed cases

Deborah G. Bohmbach, 51, Hager City, was convicted of disorderly conduct and fined $210.80 July 17. The charge stemmed from a Jan. 24 incident in the town of Trenton.

Keanu J. Feuerstein, 21, Hastings, Minn., was convicted of felony possession of methamphetamine, sentenced to two years of probation and fined $518 July 17. He was also sentenced to two years of probation (concurrent) and fined $961 due to failing to fulfill a deferred judgment agreement, which had been put into place following a Nov. 7, 2014 felony possession of methamphetamine and possess drug paraphernalia conviction. The charges resulted from incidents July 16 and 31, 2014 in Prescott and Oct. 21, 2016 in the town of Trenton.

Devon M. Fox, 29, River Falls, was convicted of resisting or obstructing an officer and operate without valid license (second within three years) and sentenced to jail time served July 17. The charges stemmed from a Jan. 6 incident in River Falls.

A disorderly conduct charge against Steven M. Gordon, 35, Minneapolis, was dismissed July 20. The charge resulted from an April 25, 2004 incident in the town of Trenton.

Michael S. Green, 52, Prentiss, Miss., was convicted of disorderly conduct and sentenced to jail time served July 17. The charge resulted from a July 10 incident in Spring Valley.

A discharge firearm within 100 yards of building charge against Richard M. Hagen, 52, Spring Valley, was dismissed July 20 upon completion of a deferred judgment agreement. The charge stemmed from an Oct. 11, 2013 incident in Spring Valley.

Jamie M. Hayes, 30, Maiden Rock, was convicted of felony OWI — fifth or sixth, sentenced to three years of probation and six months in jail, fined $2,122 and ordered to install an ignition interlock device after a 24-month license revocation July 19. Operating with PAC (fifth or sixth) and resisting or obstructing an officer charges were dismissed. The charges resulted from a July 19, 2015 incident in the town of Maiden Rock.

Jamie L. Kasel, 34, Prescott, was convicted of take/drive vehicle without consent — abandoned vehicle, sentenced to one year of probation and fined $443 July 17. The charge stemmed from a March 1 incident in Prescott.

Alexander J. Magnuson, 21, River Falls, was convicted of battery and resisting or obstructing an officer, sentenced to one year of probation and fined $886 July 11. The charge resulted from an April 9 incident in River Falls.

Two counts of disorderly conduct against Rhonda L. Pace, 40, River Falls, were dismissed July 13 upon completion of a deferred judgment agreement. The charges stemmed from a Jan. 23, 2016 incident in River Falls.

Michael R. Paulson, 33, Ellsworth, was convicted of disorderly conduct and fined $210.80 July 11. The charge resulted from a Nov. 23, 2016 incident in the town of Salem.

Isaac D. Phillips, 19, Elk Mound, was convicted of felony take and drive vehicle without consent and possession of THC, sentenced to two years of probation and fined $2,101 July 17. He is eligible for expungment if probation is successfully completed. Information was filed July 19 on possession of THC, possess drug paraphernalia and operating while revoked charges. The charges stemmed from incidents Aug. 9, 2016 in River Falls and Jan. 1 in the town of Clifton.

A possess drug paraphernalia charge against Joshua J. Reeverts, 20, Beldenville, was dismissed July 20. The charge resulted from an April 11 incident in Ellsworth.

Felony possess with intent — THC, possession of controlled substance and possess drug paraphernalia charges against Eleanor A. Saari, 19, Brooklyn Center, Minn., were dismissed July 18. The charges stemmed from a Jan. 23 incident in River Falls.

A felony stalking charge against Shane T. Samuels, 26, Cannon Falls, Minn., was dismissed July 17. The charge resulted from incidents on and between June 20 and Aug. 5, 2014 in Prescott.

Jacob C. Sigler, 18, Maiden Rock, was convicted of misdemeanor battery, sentenced to one year of probation, fined $443 and ordered to pay $874.58 in restitution July 11. He is eligible for expungment if probation is successfully completed. The charge stemmed from an Oct. 13, 2016 incident at Ellsworth High School during a dodgeball game.

Charles E. Swenson, 54, Pensacola, Fla., was convicted of disorderly conduct and fined $210.80 July 20. The charge resulted from a Sept. 10, 2016 incident in the town of Trimbelle.

A disorderly conduct charge against Daniel R. Torrez, 34, River Falls, was dismissed July 12 upon completion of a deferred judgment agreement. The charge stemmed from a Dec. 10, 2014 incident in River Falls.

Justin G. Valian, 20, New Auburn, was convicted of two counts of felony burglary — building or dwelling, sentenced to 31 months in prison and four years of extended supervision, and fined $1,036 July 20. A third burglary — building or dwelling charge was dismissed. The charges resulted from incidents July 6, 2016 in the towns of Isabelle and Trenton.

A disorderly conduct charge against Kelly L. Veesenmeyer, 28, White Bear Lake, Minn., was dismissed July 12 upon successful completion of a deferred judgment agreement. The charge stemmed from a May 23, 2015 incident in Prescott.

Criminal damage to property and criminal trespass to dwelling charges against Nathan D. White, 21, Ellsworth, were dismissed July 17. The charges resulted from a Dec. 17 incident in River Falls.

Anthony P. Wicklace, 42, Ellsworth, was sentenced nine months in jail (time served), two years in prison and two years of extended supervision with 384 days of credit July 13 at a probation revocation hearing. Wicklace was convicted of criminal damage to property, felony OWI — fourth within five years and receiving stolen property Oct. 1, 2012. The charges stemmed from incidents Oct. 8-9 and Nov. 23-28, 2011 in Ellsworth, and Oct. 16, 2011 in the town of Trenton.