Pierce County sheriff's blotter

• Officers were called at 9:15 p.m. July 29 to a two-vehicle crash at 690th Avenue and Highway 63 in Beldenville. Three people were transported by EMS crews. A driver involved was arrested on suspicion of OWI.

• Deputies were called at 10:04 p.m. July 30 to 620th AVenue and Highway 10 in Prescott for a two-vehicle crash with injuries. Both drivers were hospitalized, one of whom was later arrested on suspicion of OWI-third offense.

Auto theft in Plum City

A stolen vehicle was reported July 26 at 319 Maple Ave. W. in Plum City. A license plate was also stolen off a different vehicle parked there.

Warrant scam reported

An Elmwood man called July 27 to check on voice mails he received stating he had a warrant out for his arrest. He was advised the calls were most likely fraudulent and that he wouldn't be getting a phone call if he really had warrants for his arrest.

Traffic arrests

• A deputy on patrol at 12:36 a.m. July 25 stopped a speeder at Highway 63 and 825th Street North in Hager City. The driver was later arrested on suspicion of operating after revocation-alcohol related.

• A deputy on patrol at 2:26 a.m. July 25 stopped a vehicle at 690th Street and County Road C in Bay City for failure to obey a traffic sign and an equipment violation. The driver was later arrested on suspicion of OWI-third offense.

• A deputy on patrol at 3:44 a.m. July 25 stopped a speeder at highways 35 and 63 in Hager City. The driver was later arrested on suspicion of OWI, speeding, having an open intoxicant and marijuana possession.

• Deputies were called to assist another agency July 27 at 450th Avenue and 750th Street in Ellsworth for a vehicle with false plates and equipment violations. The driver was later arrested on suspicion of OWI and drug violations. The passenger was arrested on suspicion of drug violations and a probation hold.

Domestic in Hager City

Officers were called July 25 to N3296 County Road K in Hager City for a domestic disturbance in progress involving a man and a woman. A man was ultimately taken into custody.

Theft-related incidents

• Deputies were called July 25 to assist Ellsworth police with a theft complaint that originated in Minnesota, with the suspect and the stolen property coming to Ellsworth. The suspect was arrested by Ellsworth police.

• A kayak was reportedly stolen July 29 from N4351 County Road HH in Elmwood. The kayak was stolen from Nugget lake County Park.

Motorcycle crash in Maiden Rock

Deputies were called to a crash at 11:19 a.m. July 29 at county roads CC and S in Maiden Rock. A motorcycle had crashed into a ditch. The driver was transported by Maiden Rock Ambulance to a hospital.

Miscellaneous

• A caller reported hearing someone calling for help at 8:37 a.m. July 24 at N2030 510th St. in Bay City. Deputies responded, but didn't find anyone in distress.

• A caller on 742nd Avenue in River Falls reported finding two boxes of ammunition in his yard. Deputies confiscated the items.

• Deputies were called at 8:44 p.m. July 28 to N7211 Highway 65 in River Falls for a disorderly person threatening staff and residents. A man there experiencing a mental condition was taken into emergency detention because he was deemed a danger to others.

• Officers were called at 4:02 a.m. July 29 to Pine Avenue in Plum City for suspicious activity. Males were seen possibly trying to break into a vehicle. No suspects found.

• A caller reported at 12:18 p.m. July 30 that there was a baptism being held by the river on 110th Street in Spring Valley with about 25 people present. No one was there when deputies went to check and there were no known problems.