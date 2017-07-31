Stolen car in Mendota Heights shooting located in Lake Elmo

The suspect, 44-year-old Lucifer Vincent Nguyen, also was spotted in the general area around 4 p.m. Saturday, but remains at large, authorities said. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Nguyen faces the following charges in Dakota County related to this case: second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree aggravated robbery, first-degree burglary and kidnapping.

A widespread hunt began Saturday after police say Nguyen shot and killed 48-year-old Maplewood resident Beverly Cory as he fled from robbery that morning.

Mendota Heights police responded to a report of an armed robbery at a Mendota Heights home on Delaware Avenue around 9 a.m. Saturday, July 29. The resident told police that a man later identified as Nguyen knocked on the door and inquired about who lived there.

The homeowner told him that no one by that name lived there, and Nguyen drove away in a white Toyota, according to a Dakota County news release, but later came back while the woman was with her grandchild in the home, brandished a handgun and demanded cash.

He left after taking cash and the woman's wallet.

Police spotted the vehicle en route to the home. The driver fled at a high speed after police signalled to pull over. Police later found the unoccupied vehicle crashed in a pond.

Police said Nguyen then forced his way inside a senior living facility, prompting an evacuation of residents. Witnesses reported seeing a man with a gun who matched Nguyen's description.

During their search, police received a report that Nguyen entered the nearby Mendota Heights Business Center, where Cory worked.

Officers at the scene located Cory's body and determined she had been fatally shot.

Her car was missing from the parking lot and later located at the fairgrounds.

A man who lives near the fairgrounds told police he encountered a man matching Nguyen's description asking for a ride to a casino around 11 a.m. The man declined.

Nguyen purchased a cell phone a few hours later at an Oak Parks Walmart store about three miles from the fairgrounds.

Police believe Nguyen remains in the Twin Cities metro and may be on foot, asking for rides or seeking public transportation. Residents are advised to use general caution by locking homes and vehicles, and report any suspicious activity or sightings to 911.

Anyone with information about the case or Nguyen's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Dakota County Sheriff's Office tip line at 651-438-8477.

Mendota Heights police posted a notice on Facebook Sunday that Nguyen remained at large.

"On a personal note, we didn't know the victim but we did speak with her family and friends," the post said. "If she was half as amazing, caring, and resilient as they are, the world lost an amazing soul."

Commenters on the post offered their condolences and memories of Cory.

"She indeed has a beautiful soul, a funny bone that made me laugh, a kind heart, and a work ethic bar none," said one commenter, who identified herself as Cory's mother-in-law. "Thank you for all your efforts in consoling our daughter and attempting to apprehend this criminal."