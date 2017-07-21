• Deputies responded July 11 to homes on 742nd Avenue in River Falls for thefts from vehicles.

• A caller at W12169 757th Ave. in River Falls reported July 11 that someone had entered her vehicle overnight. Nothing appeared taken.

Burglary in Hager City

Deputies were called at 10:18 p.m. July 16 to W7835 135th Ave. in Hager City for a burglary in progress. The suspect was found in Minnesota. He was later arrested on suspicion of burglary, property damage and disorderly conduct.

Motorist reports brick to windshield

A motorist reported July 11 that another driver threw a brick at his vehicle at W8020 150th Ave. in Hager City. The complainant said he thought the brick was thrown by the driver of a blue commercial vehicle driving toward him in traffic. The brick struck the complainant's windshield. The vehicle may have been a semi or a dump truck.

Thefts in Prescott area

Deputies responded to theft complaints July 11 at 12568 695th Ave. in Prescott. Three complainants reported items had been taken from three separate vehicles. Deputies were called back to the address later that night after a suspicious vehicle was reported in the area. The vehicle went into St. Croix County, where deputies from that agency stopped it and concluded it didn't appear connected to the thefts.

Caller: Stop the shopper drops

A caller reported a dumping complaint July 12 at N8496 1015th St. in the town of River Falls. The caller sought to press charges against whoever was delivering the shopper paper, saying requests to stop delivery have gone unheeded. The caller issued a threat before hanging up. The deputy spoke with the shopper's publisher, RiverTown Multimedia, passed along the threat and told the business to cease delivery to the address.

Traffic trouble

• A deputy on patrol July 11 stopped a speeder at Highway 63 and 825th Street in Hager City. The driver was ticketed for having an open intoxicant and for marijuana possession. A passenger was also cited for having an open intoxicant.

• A deputy took a report of a rock that went through a car window July 12 at 530th Street and 730th Avenue in Spring Valley.

• A deputy on patrol at 2:27 a.m. July 15 stopped a vehicle for multiple infractions at County Road EE and Highway 35 in Bay City. The driver was arrested on suspicion of operating after revocation (alcohol related), two counts of felony bail jumping, two felony warrants and a misdemeanor warrant. A passenger was arrested on a probation hold.

• A deputy on patrol stopped a motorcycle at 10:22 p.m. July 15 at highways 63 and 35. The driver was later arrested on suspicion of operating without a license (second offense), six counts of felony bail jumping, misdemeanor fleeing and three counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

Stolen vehicle report in Spring Valley

• An auto theft report was taken at 7:05 a.m. July 14 at S316 Church Ave. in Spring Valley. The report was turned over to Spring Valley police.

• Deputies responded at 8:48 a.m. July 14 to a suspicious vehicle report at N8847 Highway 29 in Spring Valley. A caller reported finding a strange vehicle parked in the driveway. The vehicle was later confirmed to have been stolen in Spring Valley.

Pack of motorcycles draws complaint

A caller reported a pack of motorcycles speeding and passing in a no-passing zone at 1:54 p.m. July 16 at County Road OO and Highway 10 in Hager City. Deputies stopped a group of about 30 motorcycles and spoke to them about the incident.

Assault

Two people at W8330 County Road K in Hager City called July 10 to report being assaulted by the other person. Statements were taken and reports were sent to the Pierce County District Attorney's Office.

Disorderly conduct

Deputies responded July 10 to S119 McKay Ave. in Spring Valley for a disorderly man. He was arrested by Spring Valley police and jailed in Ellsworth.

Miscellaneous

• Officers responded at 3:44 p.m. July 12 to W9342 830th Ave. in the town of River Falls for a man going pants-less. A deputy recognized the man from similar complaints at a group home. Officials from the group home picked up the man.

• Deputies assisted Prescott police with an arrest at 11:15 a.m. July 14 at 1707 Orrin Road.

• A deputy spotted a suspicious man on a bicycle July 14 near W6383 Main St. in Bay City. The officer learned the man had a warrant for his arrest for allegedly failing to pay child support. He was arrested and jailed.

• A deputy checked on a man laying on the side of the road at 2:51 a.m. July 16 at Johnson and Main streets in River Falls. A woman at the scene said she'd help the man home.

• Deputies were called July 15 to speak with a complainant about an auto theft and a domestic issue at W11199 Highway 35 in Prescott. One person was later arrested.

• Officers were called at 5:56 p.m. July 15 to W3541 270th Ave. in Maiden Rock for a man who fell off a golf cart.

• Deputies were called July 15 to W5253 Highway 63 in Spring Valley for a report of a man accused of stealing methamphetamine. The man was later threatened by another man.

Accidents

• A motorcycle driven by Michael H. Young, 54, Hastings, Minn., crashed at 12:30 a.m. July 5 on County Road CC in the town of Maiden Rock. Highway department workers reported the crash. A deputy found the unattended motorcycle in a ditch. The bike had blood on it. A friend of the driver later called authorities inquiring how to get the motorcycle. Deputies later spoke with Young, who said he crashed after swerving to avoid a deer in the road. He said he was injured but opted not to go to the hospital. Young was later cited for operating while revoked.

• A vehicle driven by Sheila M. Lee, 51, St. Cloud, Minn., crashed into a ditch at 11 p.m. July 8 on Highway 35 in the town of Diamond Bluff. Lee was later cited for operating after suspension, failure to keep a vehicle under control, hit and run, failure to notify police of an accident and operating without insurance.

• A vehicle driven by Clinton R. Manchester, 38, Elmwood, crashed into a ditch and hit a power pole at 1 a.m. July 9 on 450th Avenue in the town of El Paso. Manchester was later cited for OWI-fourth offense, operating after revocation and failure to keep a vehicle under control.

• A vehicle driven by Jordan S. Polo, 39, River Falls, crashed and rolled at 5:15 p.m. July 10 on Highway 65 in the town of River Falls. She was not injured but was cited for failure to keep a vehicle under control.

• A vehicle driven by James R. Matzek, 18, Hager City, crashed into a ditch at 10:20 p.m. July 10 at 610th Avenue and 670th Street in the town of Ellsworth. Dense fog was reported at the time of the crash. Matzek was not injured but was cited for failure to keep a vehicle under control.

• A vehicle driven by Heather M. Hurdt, 32, Prescott, crashed into a ditch and rolled at 7:30 a.m. July 12 on County Road F in the town of Clifton. She was not injured.