• Aaron David Billingsley, 30, Elkhorn, was cited for operating with a prohibited alcohol concentration, and operating under the influence on Friday, June 30 at aout 2: 17 a.m. Police were called to Kwik Trip North ,1238 N. Main St., for a report of a drunk man who had driven to the store. An officer found Billingsley attempting to pump gas. A scent of alcoholic beverages could be smelled coming from his person from about 5 feet away. He also allegedly had a difficult time standing, and was slurring his words. He reportedly told the officer he'd come from Junior's Bar. Field sobriety tests indicated Billingsley was intoxicated. A preliminary breath test resulted in a .213 reading. He was arrested and taken to the River Falls Police department, where he was given a $861 citation for operating with a prohibited alcohol content, and a $861 citation for operating while intoxicated. He was released to a sober ride.

• Michael R. Finnegan, 34, River Falls was cited for operating under the influence, second offense. Police were called to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of North Main and Division Sstreets at about 6:19 p.m. July 9. Finnegan's vehicle allegedly rear-ended another vehicle at the stop light at the intersection. Finnegan allegedly admitted to having had "quite a bit" to drink. A field sobriety test indicated he was intoxicated. A preliminary breath test resulted in a .33 reading. He was arrested for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, second offense. He was taken to the River Falls Area Hospital and a chemical blood test taken. Finnegan was taken to St. Croix County Jail. He was given a $500 citation.

Juvenile theft

A River Falls juvenile was cited for retail theft on Friday, July 7. At about 12:15 p.m., ShopKo loss prevention officers watched the juvenile via closed circuit television. They allegedly saw the juvenile enter the cosmetics section and take a makeup sponge, fake eyelashes, and foundation off the shelves. The juvenile allegedly removed the sponge from its packaging and put it in her purse and the packaging on the self. She also allegedly put the foundation and eyelashes in her purse. The juvenile was seen walking out of the store, making no attempt to pay for the concealed items. The juvenile was stopped by loss prevention staff and escorted from the store premises by River Falls police officers. The juvenile was given a $187 citation.

Fiery insulation

Austyn Charles Ellis, 20, Pine Island, Minn., was given a citation for burning waste and refuse on Saturday, July 8. At about 11:20 p.m. River Falls police were sent to the 300 block of Foster Street for a report of a group of people having a bonfire that reportedly seemed "off" to the caller. The caller claimed to see people burning sheets of insulation foam. Upon arrival, police heard running footsteps behind the house, and found a fire in a fire pit about 8 feet from the house. A piece of plywood and burnt blue foam were allegedly in the fire pit. Officers could smell a "strong chemical odor." Ellis allegedly later called police and claimed sole responsibility for the fire. He received a $98.80 citation.

Mini storage hangout

Gavin Michael William Erickson, 20, River Falls, was arrested for possession for drug paraphernalia on Friday, June 30, at about 5:25 a.m. Police were patrolling the River Falls mini Storage area, 258 Summit Ave., an area with an historically high crime rate. Erickson's vehicle was parked on the side of the road. When an officer approached on foot, Erickson's vehicle began to drive away. The officer followed in the police vehicle and pulled Erickson over. A scent of raw marijuana could allegedly be smelled from within the vehicle. Erickson allegedly told police he "found some weed on the ground" and was going to throw it away.

Erickson was reluctant to allow police to search the vehicle. He was handcuffed and the car was searched. Police allegedly found a plastic soft drink bottle that had been made into a water bong, which contained what police believed to be marijuana and a purple herb grinder with a small amount of marijuana. Erickson was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia. He was issued a $187 citation and released.

Tail light leads to pot bust

River Falls and Lac Du Flambeau juveniles were cited for possession of drug paraphernalia at 1:07 a.m. Friday, July 7. The Lac Du Flambeau juvenile was also cited for possession of marijuana. The juveniles were pulled over when officers saw a tail light was out on the vehicle they were driving. They were stopped in the 900 block of South Main Street.

The officer could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. One of the juveniles allegedly said that a friend who had been dropped off had been smoking marijuana. In a search of the vehicle police found a glass jar containing two small baggies of marijuana, three glass pipes with burnt residue, and two grinders containing marijuana.

The juveniles were arrested and taken to the River Falls police department and given $187 citations. They were returned to their vehicle.

Disorderly bar patron

Disorderly conduct charges against John M KcLevis, 66, River Falls, were sent to the Pierce County District Attorney's office. On July 9, at about 8 p.m., police were called to the alleyway behind Bo's 'N Mine bar, for a report of a disorderly subject. McLevis had allegedly been yelling at bar patrons. He allegedly attempted to start a fight, yelled racial slurs and profanity, and allegedly angered several people inside the bar. He was arrested and issued a municipal citation for disorderly conduct. After McLevis allegedly declared he had no intention of attending his municipal court date or paying his citation, the charges were forwarded to Pierce County Circuit Court.

Traffic troubles

Aaron Eugene Reynolds, 35, River Falls, was cited for operating after suspension at 8:53 p.m. Sunday, July 9. Officers observed Reynolds operating his vehicle. Both Reynolds and this vehicle were reportedly known to officers. Dispatch confirmed that Reynolds's license was suspended, and he was on probation. Reynolds was allegedly holding a four-pack of unopened beer. A preliminary breath test allegedly gave a .064 reading. He was arrested and taken to Pierce County Jail.