New Richmond man accused of gunpoint kidnapping sentenced

A Washington County district judge convicted James Lauck, 37, of second-degree assault with a firearm June 12— one of five felonies Lauck faced, including kidnapping with a firearm, two counts of terroristic threats with a firearm and an additional second-degree assault charge.

Police arrested Lauck last August while responding to a possible hostage situation at an Afton home last August.

Two women at the scene told officers Lauck, who had previously dated one of them, held them at gunpoint, hit and shoved them, and cut one woman's hair with a scissors, according to the criminal complaint.

Lauck allegedly told the women he would shoot them, along with one woman's stepfather and himself.

Law enforcement confronted Lauck later when he returned to the property on his motorcycle, where he ignored officers' directives and told them to kill him, according to the complaint.

Washington County authorities believed Lauck was a member of a motorcycle gang.

He had previously served in the military and has no prior felony convictions in Minnesota or Wisconsin.