Hudson man sentenced in farm damage case

Timothy J. Schwartz, 23, was convicted of two counts of misdemeanor criminal property damage stemming from the July 22, 2016, incident. St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Eric Lundell sentenced Schwartz on June 29 to pay $34,547 in restitution as part of his sentence, which includes spending two years on probation.

Schwartz was accused of being one of several people in a pickup driven by Nathan E. Rosenbush that drove through several farm fields, inflicting crop damage.

Lundell's sentence also requires Schwartz to write apology letters to the victims: Jerry Emmert of Baldwin ($15,685 in damages); Thomas Landry of New Richmond ($5,442 in damages); Jerome McAllister of Hammond ($28 in damages); John Mickelson of New Richmond ($10,892 in damages); and Rob Stafsholt of New Richmond ($2,500 in damages).

Schwartz also has an open case for felony bail jumping after allegedly failing to maintain absolute sobriety while on bond.

Several other people charged in connection with the incident are also slated to repay the restitution. They include 24-year-old Hudson resident Valerie A. Lubinski, who received a deferred judgment after pleading guilty in December 2016 to misdemeanor criminal property damage;

Three other cases stemming from the incident remain open.

Rosenbush, of Hudson, Thomas V. Griffin, of Roberts and Joshua J. Gingras of Somerset — all 25-year-olds — face three counts of felony criminal property damage, along with two misdemeanor counts to go with a misdemeanor theft charge stemming from the incident. They have court appearances set between July and September.