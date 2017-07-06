'Swatting' reported in rural Hudson

It hadn't — as is the rule in such "swatting" hoaxes, which are named for the tendency for SWAT teams to be deployed.

St. Croix County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Scott Knudson said the incident, reported at about 1 a.m. June 27 at a home on Landing Circle, had a circuitous origin. Deputies received information from Sherburne (Minn.) County authorities about a 17-year-old who used Twitter to communicate "suicidal ideations."

Knudson said that tweet came back to a phone located in the River Falls area. The home in question was later thought to be a specific Landing Circle address.

Deputies were en route to that address when they received information that an anonymous caller claimed he'd just accidentally shot someone at the Landing Circle home.

Officers used a public address system to contact the residents after multiple attempts by dispatchers to phone them were unsuccessful. Knudson said the PA system worked and deputies convinced the skeptical couple that officers were indeed outside their home.

The residents walked out and met with officers, who learned no such incident occurred there. It was later confirmed a similar swatting incident had occurred before at the same house.

Investigation into the report revealed they came from callers in St. Paul and Florida, Knudson said. Those callers said they knew the purportedly suicidal man through online video games and relayed their concerns over social media.

Knudson said there's "little to no" likelihood of the hoax's perpetrator being caught due to the depths of data mining that would be required.

Still, he said the perpetrator likely would face criminal consequences for misuse of 911 and filing a false report.

"It's a big waste of resources," he said.

The county's SWAT team, dubbed the emergency response unit, was not called to the scene because its lead negotiator was among those who responded and helped contain the incident.

"It came to a quicker resolution with the rapid gathering of facts," Knudson said.