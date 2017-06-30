She was taken to the River Falls Police Department, given a $187 citation for retail theft, booked and released.

Domestic disputes

• Tyler Townsend, 34, River Falls, was arrested for domestic disorderly conduct and domestic battery on June 19. At about 11:20 p.m. police were sent to the 400 block of North Pearl Street for a complaint of neighbors who had reportedly been fighting for the past hour and a half. Neighbors alleged hearing crying and possibly things breaking. Townsend had allegedly been arguing with a female in a residence on North Pearl Street. The female allegedly had injuries including blood on her face and head. Townsend said he and the female had pushed each other, and that she may have hit the ground when he pushed her. The female said he had struck her. Townsend was arrested and taken to Pierce County Jail.

• Gina M. Whipple, 30, River Falls, was cited/arrested for domestic disorderly conduct on June 20. At 11:26 p.m., police were sent to the 1400 block of South Wasson Lane for a report of a physical domestic disturbance. Whipple was allegedly "verbally abusive" to a male, and shoved him. When another male tried to removed Whipple from the situation, she allegedly shoved the second male, and attempted to strike him in the groin. She was arrested and taken to Pierce County Jail. A preliminary breath test at the jail indicated a blood alcohol concentration of .166.

Store manager handed bag of pot

Leon A. McKinney, 37, Hudson, was arrested for probation hold and possession of marijuana (THC) on June 21. At about 2:25 p.m., police were sent to the 300 block of North Main Street for a complaint of a suspicious person. McKinney allegedly handed the manager of the Dollar General store a small bag full of what the store manager believed to be marijuana. McKinney allegedly told police that he had found the bag outside and handed it to the manager but hadn't said anything because he was on the phone with his girlfriend at the time. Video footage did not show McKinney using any devices while handing the bag of marijuana to the manager.

During a search of McKinney's person, police reportedly found two unopened packets of eyedrops belonging to the Dollar General Store in McKinney's pockets.

McKinney was on probation out of St. Croix County. This was his second possession of marijuana offense. Probation placed a hold on McKinney. He was arrested and taken to Pierce County jail.

Public urination

Kyle Allan Phillips, 26, River Falls, was cited for public urination on Sunday, June 25. At about 2:18 p.m., police observed Phillips urinating in an alleyway near the 110 block of Walnut Street. Phillips was given a $124 citation.

Five in a fight

• Darrick J. Fox, 32, Baldwin, was arrested on a warrant for resisting and or obstructing officers June 21. At about 7:57 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of Eighth and Pine streets for a five-person fight in progres. The subjects split up. Fox was one of two suspects who reportedly said they'd be willing to write up a statement. Dispatch informed police that Fox was wanted on a warrant from Pierce County. Fox allegedly attempted to enter a residence in the 500 block of North Winter Street to avoid arrest. When police stopped him, Fox allegedly fought back. He was arrested and taken to St. Croix County Jail.

• Austin Blair Nygaard, 18, River Falls, was also involved in the five-person fight. Nygaard and others allegedly approached two residents who lived in the 200 block of South Eighth Street and threatened them. The residents said Nygaard tried to fight one of them, who reportedly defended himself. Nygaard was given a $187 citation for disorderly conduct. Nygaard allegedly said he would not go to his municipal court date, nor would he pay the citation. Officers reported that Nygaard has an open felony case out of Pierce County and is out on a $500 signature bond.