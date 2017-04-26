Police chase ends at jail in Ellsworth

Beaulieu faces one count of felony escape and two misdemeanors: possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to obey a traffic signal as a party to a crime. The driver of the car she allegedly fled in, 40-year-old Eau Claire resident Ming Xiong, was charged with resisting or failing to stop, a misdemeanor. Both suspects were released from jail on signature bonds after an April 20 court hearing.

According to a criminal complaint:

An Ellsworth police officer went to DOC offices April 19 in downtown Ellsworth to take Beaulieu into custody on a probation hold. Beaulieu arrived shortly after the officer, but she was gone when a probation agent turned a corner in the office to get her.

"She must have seen you, she just took off," an Ellsworth police officer reported the probation agent told him.

He and the probation staffers watched as Beaulieu got into a car that took off down Main Street. The officer gave chase and eventually stopped the car at Oak and Kinne streets.

Officers took Beaulieu and Xiong into custody. A search of the car turned up a suspected meth pipe and a scale that had been in a duffel bag in the trunk. A screw located in a tackle box containing assorted items also tested positive for meth.

In an interview with police, Xiong said he had known Beaulieu for a few days and was shuttling her from a hotel to Ellsworth so she could make her probation meetings. He told the officer that he saw Beaulieu smoking something that day out of a suspected meth pipe during their ride from Eau Claire to Ellsworth.

Xiong told the officer he didn't think he was the one being pursued by police, "therefore, he just kept on going," according to the complaint.

Beaulieu "essentially confessed to being the owner of all of the items that tested positive" for meth, the complaint states. She told the officer the scale was for her personal use to be sure she wasn't getting shorted on meth deals.

Xiong has a May 15 pretrial hearing; Beaulieu's preliminary hearing was Tuesday after papers went to press.