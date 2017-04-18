Officers responded at approximately 12:06 a.m. April 18 to a report of an unconscious male in the 400 block of Sanderson Street. The deceased man, later identified by Red Wing Police Department as Dangelo Masterjohn, 27, of Red Wing, was the victim of a bullet wound, according to a news release.

A person of interest was taken into custody across the river in Pierce County shortly after the incident on an unrelated offense, Red Wing Police Chief Roger Pohlman said Tuesday afternoon. The investigation was continuing.

“There is nothing to indicate that the community at large is in danger,” Pohlman said.

Masterjohn was convicted of aiding a fellow gang member in the fatal October 2012 shooting of Naressa Turner as she sat in a car in St. Paul’s Dayton’s Bluff neighborhood, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported. He served 30 days in jail for withholding information from police.

Area residents said they heard a bang Monday night.

Danielle Flicek was trying to fall back asleep in her downtown apartment sometime after 9 p.m. when she heard what sounded like a gunshot. "I thought it was one but there are often fireworks that echo similar to gunshots, so I thought not much of it," she said.

Barbara Emery, who lives about a half-mile from Sanderson Street, said her fiance and friend also figured the sound they heard Monday was fireworks, but she was not so sure. When she learned what had happened, Emery said she was heartbroken.

Red Wing Police Department was assisted by the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office dispatch, Pierce County Sheriff's Department, Red Wing Fire Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

More from the Republican Eagle