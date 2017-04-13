Search
    Teen enters not guilty plea in Ellsworth dodgeball assault case

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 2:54 p.m.

    The teenager accused of slugging an Ellsworth High School classmate in the face during a dodgeball game pleaded not guilty last week to a felony charge.

    Jacob C. Sigler, 18, entered the plea to one count of felony substantial battery Wednesday in Pierce County Circuit Court.

    A preliminary hearing held before Sigler's arraignment concluded with a Pierce County court commissioner determining there was probable cause to move the case toward the trial phase.

    The Maiden Rock teen was accused of punching a 16-year-old student in the fact Oct. 11, 2016, during a heated dodgeball game at the high school. The alleged victim in the case sustained a facial fracture, according to a criminal complaint.

    A pretrial hearing in the case was set for April 27.

    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
