Red Wing-area teens charged in connection with shooting

According to a criminal complaint, seven people — all but one of whom was a teenager at the time of the Aug. 6 incident in the town of Ellsworth — are accused of various roles during an incident that began after one of them was kicked out of a party.

That person, identified in the charging document as 17-year-old Dylan M. Spargur, allegedly went back to Red Wing, Minn., and assembled a larger group that returned to a house party at W5259 545th Ave.

According to the complaint, Spargur fired shots at the house with a handgun, while another member of the group leveled an assault rifle at others on the property.

Pierce County prosecutors charged Spargur with three felonies — two counts of endangering safety by reckless use of a firearm and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

He's also charged with intentionally pointing a firearm at a person and discharging a gun within 100 yards of a building, both felonies. He makes his initial appearance Feb. 27.

Elijah R. Buck, 19, Welch, is charged with misdemeanor counts of intentionally pointing a firearm at a person, discharging a firearm within 100 yards of a building and disorderly conduct.

Elijah M. Grove-Thomas, 19, Welch, is charged with substantial battery, a felony. His preliminary hearing is set for March 7.

Adam Hunstad, 16, Red Wing is charged with felony firearm theft and disorderly conduct. He did not appear for his Feb. 6 first court appearance and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Kennedy M. Johnson, 21, Welch, faces one count of substantial battery, for which she makes her initial appearance Feb. 13.

Zahvier W. Acosta, 19, Red Wing, is charged with misdemeanor theft. He pleaded not guilty at a Jan. 26 hearing and returns to court March 2.

According to a criminal complaint:

Spargur went with Hunstad and two girls to the party, where a conflict developed. They got kicked out and later told police people were throwing cans and rocks at them as they left.

Spargur drove away, but not before stopping at the end of the driveway and firing off a 9mm handgun into the air.

Spargur went to Red Wing, where he assembled a larger group of people to go back to the party — some of whom were unaware of the tumult that had preceded his departure.

They arrived back at the party and parked three vehicles at the end of the driveway, where Spargur remained while others walked toward the house.

A conflict arose near the residence between the Red Wing group and people at the party. Witnesses reported seeing Buck draw an AR-15 rifle and aim it at a male inside a pickup truck. That prompted the male to pull a .44-caliber handgun in self-defense. Hunstad disarmed him and took the handgun.

That male then put the pickup in reverse and crashed into another vehicle on the property. Hunstad, with handgun in tow, later left in a car with Spargur.

The pickup driver was beaten by Johnson — who was later found with blood on her clothes — and Grove-Thomas, who admitted to striking the male at least 10 times.

At some point after the pickup crash, witnesses reported seeing Buck approach the truck's passenger side and order a male passenger out at gunpoint.

While the driver was being attacked, Acosta then got in the pickup and took that male's phone and keys.

Around that time, Buck fired the assault rifle into the air, witnesses stated. Before leaving, Spargur was seen shooting his 9mm toward the home.

"Some of those shots passed into the residence and some passed around and through the people in the vicinity of the (pickup)," the complaint states.

Handgun casings were found where Spargur was seen standing. Though Spargur denied shooting toward the home, 9mm bullets were found in the walls and items in the house, which was occupied at the time of the gunfire. Another 9mm bullet was found in the pickup, which had been surrounded by people.

Buck and Grove-Thomas were allegedly found in a truck that contained an AR-15. The truck was stopped after a person at the party alerted officers to the incident.

They also stopped a car with four people, including Spargur, Acosta and Hunstad. The .44 — found cocked and loaded — was discovered in their car, along with Spargur's handgun.

At about the same time, Red Wing police stopped another truck containing several people including Johnson.