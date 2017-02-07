Reserve officers under age 21, being supervised by a regular officer, asked to either buy or be served liquor.

In most instances the undercover officers were then asked for I.D.s that showed their ages as under 21. Even so, they allegedly still got the alcohol they requested.

The following places had clerks or servers who got $313 citations with Municipal Court dates for selling alcohol to an underage person:

--Pizza Hut; 303 S. Main St.; DeVine Liquors, 703 N. Main St.; BP Amoco station store, 1553 Paulson Road; BP Amoco station store, 700 N. Main St.; Mariachi Loco restaurant, 456 Spruce St.; St. Croix Lanes bowling alley, 1153 St. Croix St.

River Falls police also:

--Arrested an 18-year-old Hudson woman for drunk driving on North Main Street after 1:30 a.m. Friday, March 3.

The woman allegedly had passed out on the floor at Moonshiner's Bar downtown. She said she was there for an 18-and-Over Night and had brought a water bottle with alcohol inside.

She was stopped by an officer after driving off. She had one female passenger who was sober.

The 18-year-old, described as courteous and honest during booking, was given a $937.50 citation.

--Arrested a 56-year-old River Falls man for drunk driving and driving with no auto insurance after allegedly nearly causing a crash with a truck driver at East Maple and North Main streets Monday afternoon, Jan. 30.

The man allegedly said he was drinking whiskey shots at his apartment, then headed off to the store. He said he felt bad about the near-miss accident.

He was pulled over for failing to yield before doing the field sobriety and preliminary breath tests.

--Arrested a 21-year-old UW-River Falls male student for marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at North Main and Pine streets.

The man was pulled over for driving without headlights in the dark. He said he thought his lights came on automatically.

An officer said the man seemed very nervous, had trembling hands and stuttered. Asked why, the man said he gets that way around cops.

A search of the man's car allegedly turned up a gym bag with a clear bottle holding 4.3 grams of pot and a metal grinder with marijuana shavings. In another part of the car, police say they also found a one-hitter pipe with marijuana residue.

When he was searched, officers allegedly found a rolled blunt marijuana cigarette in his pocket.

The college student was released about receiving $374 worth of citations with a March 1 Municipal Court date.

--Arrested a 27-year-old local man last week at 217 Church St. for second degree sexual assault and strangulation for an Oct. 7 incident at a rental address at 1073 E. Cascade Ave. The alleged victim is a 22-year-old woman.

The case had been under investigation. As officers came to his apartment and told the man was was under arrest for sexual assault, he allegedly said, “Another one.”

Police later got a search warrant and went through his apartment. The case will go to the Pierce County district attorney.

