Kentucky man to enter plea in murder case

Clarence M. Hicks, 61, is set to enter a plea April 10 in Pierce County Circuit Court, court records state. The case had previously been set for a weeklong trial in August.

The Herrodsberg, Ky., man is charged with hiding a corpse, an allegation that stemmed from the homicide case involving Prescott resident Rose M. Kuehni.

Kuehni was accused of killing her boyfriend Douglas Bailey on Nov. 22, 2015, at their home. Prosecutors said she kept Bailey's remains in a box on the property before placing it in a truck and driving it to Illinois, where she met with Hicks.

Hicks allegedly slid the box containing Bailey — and a second box containing Bailey's belongings — into the back of his truck and drove them nonstop to his home state, where he pushed the boxes over the side of a remote mountain road. Hicks, who pleaded not guilty in September 2016, told investigators he didn't know what the boxes contained.

Hicks invoked his 5th Amendment rights during Kuehni's trial and did not testify. Kuehni, who told jurors she shot Bailey in self defense, was acquitted of first-degree intentional homicide in the August 2015 trial, but was convicted of hiding a corpse.

The jury was deadlocked on a count of second-degree homicide, which prosecutors continued to pursue after the trial. Kuehni struck a plea deal and was convicted in December 2016 of aggravated battery. She was sentenced to probation and time served.

Details on Hicks' plea deal were not immediately available. Sentencing will occur at the same hearing, according to court records.

Bailey's sister, Lisa Elwell, said the family was informed of the plea deal by the district attorney's office.

She said the family was asked if they were comfortable with the agreement.

"We said 'absolutely not,'" Elwell said.