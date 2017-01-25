Police Beat: Too happy, too good looking to be served?

The man was wrestled down near the stage and restrained until officers arrived.

The pub owner said the man, who came in with two people, was too drunk to be served more booze.

This news upset the man. When he was finally told to leave, a scuffle broke out.

Questioned later by police, the man denied throwing a punch. Further, he said he was refused service in the pub because he entered looking “too happy” and because his girlfriend was “good looking.”

In the end, the man was given a $187 citation with a Feb. 15 Municipal Court date. Shooter's also issued him a one-year no-trespass notice.

River Falls police also:

Arrested a 27-year-old Red Wing, Minn., woman for drunk driving-2nd and failing to stop for a stop sign and to tell police of a crash Saturday evening, Jan. 21, and Hwy. 29 and County Road FF.

The woman allegedly drove away from the crash site toward Prescott with a flat tire and front-end damage with pieces dropping off from her car.

Prescott police assisted on this one. The woman was found pulled over on a west shoulder of Hwy. 29.

She allegedly gave conflicting statements about what happened and how much she'd had to drink. At one point she admitted to drinking three Bloody Marys at a downtown River Falls bar.

The woman was found to have a prior DWI in 2009. She was unable to complete field sobriety tests.

Her local traffic citations totaled more than $400 and will be heard in Municipal Court March 1. Her second drunk driving case will be heard May 8 in Pierce County Circuit Court.

The woman was released to the sober care of her husband.

The other driver she allegedly hit in the crash, a 32-year-old local man, was treated for his injuries at Hudson Hospital.

Arrested a 25-year-old local man for drunk driving-2nd in the area of South Main and East Park streets before 2 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 22.

Police were called about to a male customer smelling of alcohol stumbling around the Holiday store, 302 S. Main St., before struggling to get into his vehicle and speeding off.

A pursuing officer saw the driver allegedly almost hit a curb and cross the center line before accelerating and turning onto East Park.

The man refused to do field sobriety tests, saying he just wanted to go to jail.

He also refused to allow a blood draw. Officers had to get a search warrant for that from the Pierce County Court Commissioner.

With the search warrant, the man was taken to the hospital for the blood draw. His second drunk driving case will be heard May 8 in Pierce County Circuit Court.

Police gave the man a courtesy ride to his mother's place. She agreed to take responsibility for his sober care. She told police her son had a fight with his girlfriend and that started the drinking.