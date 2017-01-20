River Falls man convicted in threats case

Kelly Kloss was found guilty Jan. 12 of two felony counts of soliciting — one involving recklessly endangering safety, the other involving reckless injury. The convictions were handed down by Washburn County Circuit Court Judge Eugene Harrington, who heard the case amid conflict of interest concerns surrounding alleged threats to St. Croix County Circuit Court Judge Edward Vlack.

Harrington found Kloss not guilty of five other solicitation-related counts, however. Those charges included soliciting homicide, soliciting officer resistance with great bodily harm and soliciting aggravated battery.

The judge's verdict concluded a three-day trial in Hudson.

Kloss was convicted in May 2016 of being a felon in possession of a firearm and was sentenced to three years in prison for the offense. That sentence ran concurrent with prison time Kloss is serving on a drunken-driving conviction that runs through 2019.

The charges stemmed from incidents in 2014 in River Falls while Kloss was a fugitive for 10 months after not returning on prison furlough granted for his mother's funeral.

According to police reports, Kloss was flushed out of his River Falls house in October 2014 by a police dog after being spotted in a crawl space in the house.

A St. Croix County criminal complaint says that, after they were arrested, Kloss and his wife Cheryl Kloss plotted revenge against police officers and Vlack, who signed a warrant to have the Kloss house searched.

Kelly Kloss' case was divided into three parts so certain elements would not become unfairly prejudicial to a jury as it considers other parts of the case, special prosecutor Rory O'Sullivan explained last year.

The seven felonies heard in last week's trial were all related to alleged requests Kloss made for his wife to harm police if they came to their house.

All but one charge against Kloss' wife Cheryl Kloss was dropped last year; she received a deferred judgment on one count of harboring or aiding a felon.

Kelly Kloss will be sentenced March 16.