Pound of psychedelic mushrooms found after Pierce bust

Pierce County prosecutors charged 25-year-old Brody D. Hamilton, Lynsey D. Poellinger, 22, and Bryan M. Penrose, 31, with intending to deliver methamphetamine and psilocybin. The charges in each case are enhanced with the "party to a crime" modifier, since a suspected dangerous weapon — a three-bladed brass-knuckle device — was also found in the vehicle.

Hamilton, a former Red Wing, Minn., resident, and Poellinger made their initial court appearances Jan. 12. Poellinger was released on a $25,000 signature bond while Hamilton was ordered to post a $2,000 cash bond. Penrose appeared in court the next day and was ordered to post a $5,000 cash bond.

According to a criminal complaint:

A Pierce County sheriff's deputy on patrol at 9:57 p.m. Jan. 10 watched a black Ford Expedition disobey a stop sign on Highway 63 near 830th Street.

The deputy pulled the vehicle over and the driver, identified as Hamilton, admitted he "might have rolled that" stop sign. The deputy took his driver's license, along with licenses for the two passengers — Poellinger and Penrose — and learned Hamilton's criminal history included drug offenses.

While the deputy was checking the licenses, a K-9 team arrived and performed a "sniff" of the vehicle's exterior, which prompted the dog to signal that there were drugs inside.

The deputy asked Hamilton why that might have been. He said pot had been smoked in the SUV a couple days earlier. When pressed, he said the woman in the vehicle had some pot on her.

A search of Hamilton's pockets turned up a large wad of cash that later added up to $800.

Meanwhile, Poellinger admitted to holding pot and turned over a small amount to the K-9 officer.

Deputies then searched the vehicle, where they found a box in the center console with a scale inside it. Underneath the back passenger seat, where Penrose was seated, were two bags that later tested positive for meth. They added up to a combined 1.76 ounces.

A backpack in the back seat was found to contain two 1-gallon zip-locked bags of psychedelic mushrooms. Another backpack containing $90 cash was found next to it.

The weapon, found beneath the passenger seat, was described by deputies as a "Wolverine"-style device — a reference to the comic book character whose hands grew blades.

"Those knives were sharpened and could easily cause death or great bodily harm if someone were struck or punctured with the device," the complaint states.

In an interview with authorities, Poellinger denied knowing about the mushrooms or the meth and then stopped answering questions. Penrose and Hamilton both said they weren't aware there were any drugs in the vehicle.

Penrose and Hamilton return to court for preliminary hearings Jan. 19. Poellinger's preliminary hearing was set for March 2.

Minnesota court records include numerous convictions for Penrose, including a 2013 guilty plea to third-degree drug possession, for which he received a nearly four-year prison sentence. Hamilton was convicted in 2014 of meth possession in Pierce County.