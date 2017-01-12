Man arrested in Somerset area after early-morning pursuit

St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Scott Knudson said a man was eventually arrested. The suspect’s name and booking charges were not immediately available, but it was noted that a gun was found during the search.

The arrest came after the county issued a Code Red announcement to residents in a town of Somerset neighborhood.

According to a sheriff’s office Facebook post, the incident began at about 4:30 a.m. when deputies began pursuing a wanted man driving in the Houlton-Somerset area. Deputies deployed spike strips that caused one of the vehicle’s tires to go flat.

At that point, according to the statement, the suspect got out and ran. The county’s Emergency Communications Center then issued the alert for residents in the 400 block of County Road VV and 172nd Avenue.

The suspect was eventually caught and arrested.

“There’s no longer a threat to the public, and we appreciate everyone’s patience that may have been affected, as traffic was held up in certain areas while deputies were search,” Knudson said in the post.