Police Beat: Barkeeper ticketed for staying open late

River Falls police officers were out patrolling. They noticed windows open, heard loud music and saw people inside Maverick's.

They went to the front door. Locked. They knocked. Those inside looked back at them but otherwise didn't react.

Finally the barkeep came, unlocked the door and peeked out. What's wrong?

Officers said it was past bar closing and they needed to enter. The barkeep opened the door for them.

Inside, one man allegedly took a sip from an open beer before setting it down. Another tried leaving through a side door onto Maple Street.

Stop, he was told, but instead he allegedly ran.

The fleeing man was chased and caught before he reached Second Street. He was wearing a UW-River Falls bracelet and said he was a student there.

He was only 20 but allegedly had been drinking in Maverick's. He denied having an I.D. but his wallet allegedly held a fake Ohio driver's license.

The barkeep said when the license was scanned it showed him to be 21.

She apologized for keeping the saloon open late, saying she'd been drinking and that she usually closes on the weekends when bar closing time is 2:30 a.m.

The barkeep was given citations totaling $500 with a Feb. 1 Municipal Court date. The UWRF student was given citations for an ID card violation and underage drinking totaling $374 and a Feb. 1 Municipal Court date.

River Falls police also:

--Arrested and cited a 45-year-old Woodville woman and her 27-year-old son for a downtown disturbance after 3 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1.

The woman had been drinking with her son but came to the police station concerned about his welfare. She said he was drunk, agitated and had argued with her.

She had another son driving over who would be their “sober cab.”

Officers had dealt with the 27-year-old earlier in the night and were looking for him and his car again.

The woman continued to be upset about her son's whereabouts. She even yelled at an officer, calling him an irresponsible parent.

Later mother and son were seen fighting in the area of the 100 block of West Maple Street. She was hitting and wrestling with him and his shirt tore.

When police arrested and cuffed the woman, the son became angry and told the officers to uncuff his mother, that he would protect her.

Told by an officer that his mom wasn't in danger but merely under arrest, the son allegedly replied, “Would I be protecting her if I punched you in the head.?”

He was soon forcibly arrested after trying to go around an officer to reach mom. He struggled as two officers cuffed him.

The son was given a $250 citation for obstruction; mom was given a $187 for disorderly conduct. When the mom's other son, the sober cab arrived, the pair were released to his care.

--Arrested a 21-year-old local man for disorderly conduct and obstruction in the 100 block of East Elm Street before 1 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31.

Police were called to Shooter's Pub for an unwanted, unruly patron.

He was found outside the pub on the sidewalk cadging cigarettes. The pub manager said the suspect was drunk, had been kicked out but kept coming back, and had jumped on stage and tried to swipe the guitar of a band member.

As an officer began to question the man, he allegedly walked away and soon was running. A foot chase began. Another officer in a squad joined the pursuit.

The man was caught and pushed into a snowbank in the 200 block of East Elm Street.

He was cuffed but it was soon realized that there was a language barrier. No driver's license could be found, just a passport from Ecuador.

The man was taken to Pierce County Jail in Ellsworth. A deputy there helped translate the man's Spanish.

He'd only been at his River Falls address for two weeks. He claimed to have taken off running because he felt he was about to be sick.

The man was given two citations totaling $437. He has a Feb. 8 Municipal Court date for those.