The other person involved in the fight had left. The deputy stayed with the injured man until EMS arrived.

About 15 minutes later, there was a crash in the parking lot there involving an unoccupied sheriff's squad.

A vehicle slid into a ditch at 2:19 a.m. Dec. 26 at 610th Avenue and Highway 65 in Ellsworth. The driver was later arrested on suspicion of OWI.

A deputy on patrol at 8:01 a.m. Dec. 29 stopped a speeder at highways 29 and 63 in Spring Valley. The driver was later arrested on suspicion of OWI.

A caller reported Dec. 29 that a truck nearly hit her while she was riding her horse on the roadway near County Road BB and Highway 29 in Spring Valley. Deputies weren't able to find the offending vehicle.

Traffic troubleHager City burglary

A burglary was reported Dec. 27 at W8726 360th Ave. in Hager City. Two ceiling heaters were taken. No suspects were reported.

Officers responded at 2:27 a.m. Dec. 26 to 1121 W. Industrial Road in Elmwood for a disorderly woman who was reportedly drunk. The woman was vomiting and had urinated on the floor. Deputies found someone to give her a ride home.

Officers responded Dec. 30 to N2836 County Road CC in Maiden Rock for a disorderly person. The suspect left as officers arrived. Several people there declined to fill out paperwork for the report.

Disorderly incidentsRight semi, wrong place

A caller reported Dec. 26 that a suspicious vehicle was parked at W7369 Highway 65 in Beldenville. Deputies learned the vehicle, a semi-trailer, had been dropped off for storage at the wrong address. The semi was removed and parked at the correct location.

A deputy on patrol Dec. 26 found a vehicle pulled off to the side of the road at County Road OO and Highway 35 in Hager City. Deputies learned the car was pulled off so someone could relieve their bladder. The driver was told to stop at a gas station next time.

Deputies responded to a caller Dec. 27 in Bay City whose son received a threatening message on the social media app Snapchat. School officials, as well as the parents of the message-sender, were made aware of the incident.

Deputies responded at 11:30 p.m. Dec. 28 to W7485 855th Ave. in the town of River Falls for an assault.

Deputies were sent Dec. 29 to W11941 757th Ave. in the town of River Falls for suspicious activity. It was discovered that people there were working on the house for a bank.

Miscellaneous

PIERCE COUNTY ACCIDENTS

Vehicle driven by Alex Boyer, 19, Boyceville, crashed into a house at 12:08 a.m. Dec. 23 at 733 First St. in Plum City. He was arrested on suspicion of OWI.

Vehicle driven by Daniel H. Parlin, 20, Winona, Minn., drove off a ditch into an embankment at 12:27 p.m. Dec. 23 on Highway 35 in Diamond Bluff. He was not injured in the crash, in which the vehicle came to rest wedged between a rock wall and a rocky cliff.

A town of Trimbelle plow truck driven by David M. Johnson, 56, Ellsworth, collided with a group-home van driven by Angela E. Brzecezek, 30, Hager City, at 1:28 p.m. Dec. 23 at Highway 10 and 760th St. in the town of Trimbelle. The crash occurred while both vehicles were backing up. No one was reported injured in the crash.

Vehicle driven byAlexander J. Magnuson, 20, River Falls, crashed into a guardrail before entering the ditch at 8:40 p.m. Dec. 23 on Highway 29 in the town of Clifton. He was cited for driving without registration and insurance.

A town of Trimbelle plow truck driven by David M. Johnson, 56, Ellsworth, collided with a vehicle driven by Colton L. Ryan, 17, Bay City, at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 25 on 570th Avenue in the town of Trimbelle. The crash occurred while Johnson was applying sand to the road traveling uphill while Ryan was heading in the opposite direction and lost control on the slippery road. Neither driver was injured.

Vehicle driven by Michael E. Daleiden, 27, Maiden Rock, crashed into a mailbox at 5:45 a.m. Dec. 27 on County Road S in Plum City. The crash occurred while Daleiden was trying to avoid a dog in the road.