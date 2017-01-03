Police Beat: Was it a case of parking rage?

The incident occurred downtown in the 100 block of East Elm Street on the evening of Dec. 28.

The 25-year-old woman had just turned and clipped another parked vehicle. She parked awkwardly after the accident and got out to jot down her personal information.

The other man, with two kids in the car, drove up and allegedly made rude, profane remarks about the woman's poor parking abilities.

The woman didn't take the harsh criticism lightly. She got mad and shoved and punched him.

She explained to police the man told his children that “she hits like a girl...that's why you don't hit a woman” and took a photo of her license plate.

She also said she felt threatened by the man's aggressive behavior.

After sorting through what happened, River Falls police gave the man a $187 citation.

Police also:

--Cited a 41-year-old local man for marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession before 4 a.m. on Christmas morning at Cemetery Road and Emory Drive.

The man had driven off the road into a ditch and needed a tow. He said the road was icy and he failed to make a turn.

Because of a pot odor, the interior of his car was searched. A grinder with marijuana shavings and a small container of pot was allegedly found in the center console.

The man said he didn't know how those things got there.

He was booked at the police station and given citations totaling $374.

--Arrested a 29-year-old Brookyn Park, Minn., man for domestic disorderly conduct at 215 Foster St. before 2 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26.

A 24-year-old woman there claimed she was assaulted by her boyfriend who took her cellphone, car keys and may have broken one of her fingers.

The fighting allegedly occurred while the two were in their car. The man denied that the arguing had turned physical. The pair had been dating for two weeks.

The woman allegedly had scratches on her face and arms, plus a swollen wrist and ring finger.

The man was arrested and taken to Pierce County Jail in Ellsworth. The woman asked that a 72-hour no-contact order be enforced against him.

