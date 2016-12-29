Hudson woman accused in fatal crash

The charges were filed in Ramsey County District Court in Minnesota against Destiny Y. Xiong, 35, the driver in a rear-end crash May 1 on Interstate 35W. In addition to the vehicular homicide count, she is also charged with criminal vehicular operation causing substantial bodily harm.

According to a criminal complaint:

Minnesota State Patrol troopers were called May 1 to a four-car chain-reaction crash in a construction zone on I-35W in New Brighton.

Investigation revealed Xiong, the driver of a 2010 Acura TSX, rear-ended a stopped 2008 Honda Fit occupied by a man and a woman. Impact from the crash forced the Fit into a car in front of it, which was sent into a fourth vehicle at the lead.

The woman, identified in the complaint as B.M., died three days later from injuries sustained in the crash. The man behind the wheel, identified as M.B., sustained a traumatic brain injury and broken ribs.

In an interview with troopers, Xiong said she was replacing her phone on the dash after reading a message from her daughter when she dropped the device.

“Xiong looked down and was reaching for her phone when she rear-ended the Fit,” the complaint states.

Others involved in the crash said traffic had been at a halt for about three minutes before the crash.

Reconstruction of the crash indicated Xiong was driving between 68-80 mph.

She makes her first appearance in Ramsey County court Jan. 20.