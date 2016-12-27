Car vs. house in Plum City

Deputies were called at 12:10 a.m. Dec. 23 to 733 First St. in Plum City for a car that struck a house. Field sobriety tests were given to the driver, who was later arrested on suspicion of OWI.

Destructive joyride in Hager City

A joyrider was reported at 6:55 a.m. Dec. 19 driving through a ditch, hitting mailboxes, a stop sign and a telecom company post at 165th Avenue and 770th Street in Hager City. Highway workers found the vehicle in a ditch near County Road K, where there was also evidence of joyriding. The registered owner was contacted by deputies.

Man chased by driver in River Falls

A caller reported Thursday, Dec. 22, that a woman with a child in her car was chasing him near 1005 S. Main St. in River Falls. The woman backed the caller into another vehicle. A deputy assisted River Falls police with the incident.

Deputies assisted at 6:35 a.m. Dec. 19 at a chimney fire at N6032 450th St. in Ellsworth.

A deputy assisted at the scene of a house fire at 8:05 p.m. Dec. 19 at N6109 988th St. in Ellsworth. Prescott firefighters were called to the fire. No injuries were reported.

Deputies responded at 7:34 a.m. Dec. 20 to a one-vehicle rollover crash at 650th Avenue and County Road CC in Elmwood. An occupant of the vehicle was transported by EMS.

Officers were called to a crash at 6:44 a.m. Dec. 21 at county roads FF and MM in Prescott. The vehicle had overturned but the driver wasn't injured. The vehicle did not reach the $1,000 damage threshold because the vehicle's value was less than the amount.

A deputy on patrol Dec. 21 at 810th Street and Highway 63 in Hager City stopped a vehicle for expired plates. Inspection of the vehicle revealed it was a homemade camper. The driver was warned against driving the vehicle again until it was inspected and registered.

A deputy on patrol Dec. 22 at Hill Street and Highway 10 in Ellsworth struck a plastic playhouse in the roadway. The driver of the vehicle from which the item fell was spoken to about having an unsecured load.

A caller reported Dec. 21 that someone had damaged the plexiglass window on a free library building at N4381 1115th St. in Prescott. Extra patrol was requested.

Deputies were called at 4:53 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, to 770th Avenue and County Road F in town of River Falls for a welfare check. A school faculty member was concerned about a student out walking. Officers checked, but were unable to find the student.

House firesCrashesTraffic troubleMiscellaneousPIERCE COUNTY JAIL BOOK-INS

Dec. 19

Brianna A. Julson, 27, Ellsworth, by Ellsworth police, contempt of court (misconduct in court); released on $111 cash bond.

Christopher K. Mariana, 22, New Richmond, by Department of Corrections, probation hold.

Dec. 20

Brandon M. Baringer, 25, Spring Valley, serving sentence for third-degree sexual assault.

Michael A. Kirby, 28, Ellsworth, by sheriff, probation hold.

James M. Leonard, 23, by Ellsworth police, probation hold.

Cody A. Meland, 26, homeless, by sheriff, failure to provide sex offender information.

Isaac D. Phillips, 18, Elk Mound, by sheriff, operating motor vehicle without owner’s consent; released on signature bond.

Jesse K. Shaw, 29, Nelson, by sheriff, warrant for failure to appear.

Dec. 21

Carsen G. Halverson, 29, River Falls, by River Falls police, OWI-second offense.

Donald P. Hayes, 54, River Falls, by sheriff, probation hold.

Jarques T. Jackson, 18, River Falls, by River Falls police, probation hold.

Kelly L. Salak,35, Ellsworth, by sheriff, disorderly conduct; released on signature bond.

Dec. 22

Brittney C. Witzke, 38, Bay City, by Ellsworth police, probation hold.

John A. Stuhl, 44, Prescott, by Ellsworth police, burglary, misdemeanor theft.

Daniel R. Huppert, 24, River Falls, by River Falls police, probation hold for Goodhue County warrant.

Dec. 23

Alex M. Boyer, 19, Boyceville, by sheriff, OWI; released.