Police Beat: So who's “Steve”? Did he run over mailboxes?

The man said he and his roommate met Steve while they were out drinking. Steve hit on the roommate's girlfriend and was told to knock it off. He did.

The man and his roommate were drunk. Steve offered to drive the Dodge Ram, saying he was sober enough.

But while they were in the truck, Steve allegedly asked, “You want to have fun?” and began aiming to drive at mailboxes.

The truck owner said he was passed out most of the time and recalls little. The roommate said he told Steve more than once to stop running over mailboxes.

The truck got a flat tire.

Suspect Steve is described as in his 20s, dark hair and wearing a Minnesota Wild hat. He was last seen walking north on South Wasson Lane.

Officers told the truck owner he was responsible for the various damaged mailboxes.

River Falls police also:

--Arrested a 48-year-old man at 207 Foster St. Saturday night, Dec. 17, for domestic disorderly conduct.

Police were called there for a man who's hurled a coffee table through a front window.

His fiance was found standing in front of the house's broken window in the subzero night.

The woman and her daughter had suspected the man of making sexual remarks to another women. They checked his phone and noticed contacts with his ex-wife.

They confronted the man. He allegedly became angry at them and finally threw the window. The fiance called 911.

The man said he couldn't take the accusations and blew up. He said he only texted his ex-wife a “Merry Christmas” message.

He told officers his breaking a window didn't deserve a trip to jail. But the outburst and the scared responses of the fiance and her daughter caused officers to take the man to county jail in Ellsworth.

--Arrested two brothers in their 20s from Mahtomedi, Minn., for their alleged involvement in a booze-stealing incident Thursday night, Dec. 15, at Family Fresh Market, 303 S. Main St.

The brothers allegedly made off with a bottle of Jameson whiskey and a bottle of Bombay rum. They had just returned from their sister's wedding.

The getaway car, a blue Volkswagen Jetta, was tracked to an apartment at 539 S. Wasson Lane.

Officers were met at the door by a male tenant with a pistol on his hip. He said he had a permit to carry.

The car was his but it allegedly was the brothers who did the shoplifting. The apartment was filled with people. One of the brothers was found hiding in the bedroom.

The two brothers were brought to the police station for booking – one, $187 for the shoplifting; the other, $374 for driving without a valid license and for obstructing police.

--Arrested a 31-year-old Ellsworth woman for allegedly shoplifting $349 worth of stuff from ShopKo, 1777 Paulson Road, Thursday, Dec. 15.

The woman was there with her baby. She allegedly removed price tags and stuffed merchandise in her purse, baby bag and car seat and tried leaving the store. She was stopped outside by a security clerk.

The stolen items ranged from candles, beer and a high-waist thigh slimmer to prenatal Gummies, sterling silver ring and a “My Big Fat Greek Wedding DVD.

The woman had also drunk some passion fruit green tea while inside ShopKo.

Escorted to the police station with her baby, the woman allegedly said she stole out of necessity, though she hadn't planned to do so and may have just forgotten to pay.

--Arrested a 21-year-old Ellsworth man for disorderly conduct and property damage at a second-floor apartment at 124 ½ S. Main Street before 5 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16.

The 52-year-old male tenant woke to the sound of breaking glass.

He went to see what was going on and saw his front door window broken and a hand reaching in to unlock the knob.

He waited till the door opened before tackling and subduing the intruder.

Police found the two on the landing. The 21-year-old Ellsworth man was pinned to the floor on his stomach.

He appeared drunk, was identified by his driver's license and had little to say for himself. He was hauled away to Pierce County Jail in Ellsworth.