    Christmas with a stolen tree? No!

    By Phil Pfuehler Today at 6:00 a.m.
    To the left of the driveway entrance to Dean Baerenwald's town of River Falls home is a group of Balsam firs that have been growing for nearly three decades. On the far left is the tiny stump left after one of the trees was hacked down. (Submitted photo)1 / 3
    Dean Baerenwald2 / 3
    This is more of a close-up view of the stump left after one of Dean Baerenwald's trees in his front yard was cut and hauled away earlier this month. Was it used by the thief for a Christmas tree? (Submitted photo)3 / 3

    Would someone really do that? Dean Baerenwald would like to think not, but evidence has him suspecting the worse.

    On Dec. 9 he found that one of his 15-20-foot-tall Balsam firs at the driveway entrance to his town of River Falls home was cut down and hauled away.

    All that remained was a jagged nine-inch diameter stump. The Balsam was one of about a dozen planted in a pattern on either side of his gravel driveway entrance.

    "It's only one tree, but it will be very noticeable to me because I will see it when I come and go from my home," said the 83-year-old Baerenwald, a retired St. Paul firefighter.

    He planted the Balsam fir grouping 28 years ago.

    "Who would do this?" he asked. "I can't imagine anyone enjoying Christmas with a stolen tree."

    Baerenwald's place, N8116 850th St., is some four miles southeast of River Falls. The road past his driveway is not heavily traveled.

    Unfortunately, less than a decade ago, a similar tree theft occurred just before Christmas on Baerenwald's property — this time, farther up his driveway.

    "Yes, another fir tree was sawed off and taken," he said. "There were two sets of footprints left behind — one large and one smaller. Maybe a guy with his wife or his kid. What a thing to do together.

    "It takes a long time for these trees to grow. I don't have another 28 years left to grow another one like the one that was just stolen."

    Baerenwald figures it would cost him about $1,000 to replant a similar size Balsam at his driveway entrance.

    With that amount in mind, he's offering a $1,000 reward for anyone with information that helps authorities capture the thief. He's reported the tree theft to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

    Trees and hills mean a lot to Baerenwald. He grew up on a farm in Minnesota where the land was flat and the trees few.

    "I always wanted to have a home in the woods and hills," he said.

    Since moving to rural River Falls, he's planted some 25,000 trees on his land — black walnuts, white and red pines, red oak.

    "Getting started in the 1960s, I hand planted the nuts for 100 walnut trees," said Baerenwald, who likes nothing better than to spend summer days roaming his woods, trimming trees with a chainsaw and clearing trails — he allows his neighbors to ride horseback on his trails.

    "I used to tell my wife it wouldn't be until I got down to a crawl before I'd come out of the woods and help her take care of the gardens," he said.

    For 17 years now Baerenwald has been a widower. But he's still walking — not crawling — and he tends to the gardens on his own.

    He can't really explain his affinity with trees other than that they are slow growing, beautiful and — when not cut down prematurely — long lasting. Over the years he's harvested some of the hardwood for his houses.

    "You know, I'm not distraught about losing this latest tree — just disappointed," he said. "I mean, if it was taken from out in the woods or was some wild tree, that would be one thing.

    "But it's the location — where it's missing now is so obvious and a reminder to me every time that it was stolen. If it was taken for a Christmas tree, who needs one with a nine-inch stump?"

    Phil Pfuehler
    Phil Pfuehler has been editor of the River Falls Journal since 1991.
    PPfuehler@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1050
