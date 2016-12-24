Christmas with a stolen tree? No!

All that remained was a jagged nine-inch diameter stump. The Balsam was one of about a dozen planted in a pattern on either side of his gravel driveway entrance.

"It's only one tree, but it will be very noticeable to me because I will see it when I come and go from my home," said the 83-year-old Baerenwald, a retired St. Paul firefighter.

He planted the Balsam fir grouping 28 years ago.

"Who would do this?" he asked. "I can't imagine anyone enjoying Christmas with a stolen tree."

Baerenwald's place, N8116 850th St., is some four miles southeast of River Falls. The road past his driveway is not heavily traveled.

Unfortunately, less than a decade ago, a similar tree theft occurred just before Christmas on Baerenwald's property — this time, farther up his driveway.

"Yes, another fir tree was sawed off and taken," he said. "There were two sets of footprints left behind — one large and one smaller. Maybe a guy with his wife or his kid. What a thing to do together.

"It takes a long time for these trees to grow. I don't have another 28 years left to grow another one like the one that was just stolen."

Baerenwald figures it would cost him about $1,000 to replant a similar size Balsam at his driveway entrance.

With that amount in mind, he's offering a $1,000 reward for anyone with information that helps authorities capture the thief. He's reported the tree theft to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.

Trees and hills mean a lot to Baerenwald. He grew up on a farm in Minnesota where the land was flat and the trees few.

"I always wanted to have a home in the woods and hills," he said.

Since moving to rural River Falls, he's planted some 25,000 trees on his land — black walnuts, white and red pines, red oak.

"Getting started in the 1960s, I hand planted the nuts for 100 walnut trees," said Baerenwald, who likes nothing better than to spend summer days roaming his woods, trimming trees with a chainsaw and clearing trails — he allows his neighbors to ride horseback on his trails.

"I used to tell my wife it wouldn't be until I got down to a crawl before I'd come out of the woods and help her take care of the gardens," he said.

For 17 years now Baerenwald has been a widower. But he's still walking — not crawling — and he tends to the gardens on his own.

He can't really explain his affinity with trees other than that they are slow growing, beautiful and — when not cut down prematurely — long lasting. Over the years he's harvested some of the hardwood for his houses.

"You know, I'm not distraught about losing this latest tree — just disappointed," he said. "I mean, if it was taken from out in the woods or was some wild tree, that would be one thing.

"But it's the location — where it's missing now is so obvious and a reminder to me every time that it was stolen. If it was taken for a Christmas tree, who needs one with a nine-inch stump?"