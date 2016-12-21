Suspects sought in Pierce County, Red Wing, Woodbury incidents
Wisconsin authorities put out an alert Wednesday for suspects in a credit card scam that allegedly involves Walmart stores from Woodbury to Red Wing.
According to a St. Croix Falls (Wis.) Police Department announcement, two suspects used cloned credit cards to buy gift cards on Sunday, Dec. 18, at a Walmart there.
The suspects have been active in Pierce County and at Walmarts in Cottage Grove, Woodbury and Red Wing, according to police.
The suspects’ vehicle was not described -- it was parked off camera -- other than being dark in color.
Anyone with information about the suspects can call St. Croix Fall police at 715-483-9282.