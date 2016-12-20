Trouble on the home front

Police responded to W7680 165th Ave. near Hager City at 1:25 a.m. Dec. 12 to an open-line 911 call. A male and female were at the residence, but uncooperative about giving information as to what occurred.

Stolen vehicle leads to warrant arrest

Police arrested a man for possession of stolen property and two warrants at 4:22 p.m. Dec. 12 at N6641 530th St., Beldenville. Police were attempting to find a stolen vehicle from Hastings, Minn., which they also found.

Police provided traffic control at 8:31 p.m. Dec. 12 at W7818 County Road J as a tow truck removed a disabled vehicle, which was facing perpendicular to the lane of traffic.

A vehicle reportedly lost its wheel and had to be towed at 7:22 a.m. Dec. 13 at 320th Avenue and Highway 63 near Hager City. No accident occurred.

At 5:11 p.m. Dec 13, police responded to an abandoned vehicle complaint at N1714 County Road EE near Bay City. The vehicle was parked in a double yellow zone and blocked more than half of a lane. The vehicle was towed.

Police found a vehicle in the west ditch at 5:09 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at County Road J and Highway 65 near Beldenville. No injuries were reported nor damage. The vehicle was towed.

Busy tow trucksRough roads to blame?

At 3:35 p.m. Dec. 13, police were called to an address near 710th Street and Ridge Road, Ellsworth, to speak to a man who claimed his wife's vehicle was damaged 1.5 months ago due to roadway conditions on 710th Street just south of 490th Avenue in the town of Ellsworth. The man said the poor roadway conditions are thanks to Total Excavating trucks hauling on the road and damaging it. The damage to his wife's car is reportedly $600.

A complainant reported a possible garage door sensor theft at 8:23 a.m. Dec. 13 at N6236 County Road QQ, Prescott.

A farmer reported at 8:23 a.m. Dec. 14 that he had found a 15-gallon container of soap knocked over in his milkhouse overnight at N6236 County Road QQ. He believes some person did it.

A complainant gone on vacation for one week came home to things missing from a home at W4088 120th Ave., Maiden Rock, reported at 11:13 a.m. Dec. 16.

A theft was reported at 11:38 a.m. Dec. 16 at 287 E. Summit Ave. in Ellsworth.

A theft was reported at 1:01 p.m. Dec. 16 at W5144 Highway 35 in Bay City.

A resident at N1346 Katie Lane, Bay City, reported digital fraud of a credit card at 3:38 p.m. Dec. 16. The card was allegedly used at a Burnsville (Minn.) Walmart, though the caller had the card in his possession.

A caller reported a vehicle taken without permission at 7:51 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16, at N8642 1020th St., town of River Falls.

A caller at W6208 Highway 29 reported at 9:26 a.m. Dec. 18 that two bunnies had been taken out of their cage while in a garage between 9 p.m. Dec. 17 and 7 a.m. Dec. 18. There was no sign of anyone being on the property.

At 6:09 p.m. Dec. 13 police arrested a driver during a traffic stop near Cemetery Road and County Road EE in Bay City for operating while revoked, felony bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping.

Police witnessed a vehicle enter the shoulder and lose control, causing it to travel sideways across lanes of traffic before stopping, at 10:57 p.m. Dec. 13 near N2837 Highway 63 near Hager City. Police cited the driver for OWL.

Police arrested a driver for OWI-first at 12:07 a.m. Dec. 17 after witnessing a vehicle run a stop sign at W6390 Highway 35, Bay City.

A suspect driving with a suspended license apparently failed to maintain control of a vehicle, struck a lighted stop sign at highways 35 and 63 and left the scene prior to notifying law enforcement at 1:38 a.m. Dec. 17 in Hager City. The car was then abandoned on County Road C, while the driver hoofed it to a place he or she was staying at. Citations were issued.

Sticky fingers and troublemakersTraffic troublesSlick roads like skating rinks

Police responded to several reports of vehicles in the ditch last week, brought on by two separate snowstorms.

At 6:24 a.m. Dec. 15 at 945th Street and Highway 35 near Hager City. The operator was not on the scene, but told police later that he swerved to miss a deer; the vehicle sustained less than $1,000 damage.

A vehicle reportedly slid through an intersection and struck a tree at 12:21 a.m. Dec. 16 at Highway 29 and County Road E near River Falls.

Another vehicle landed in the ditch at 5:16 a.m. Dec. 16 at County Road J and Highway 63 between Beldenville and Martell. No damage reported.

At 6:08 a.m. Dec. 16 police assisted a vehicle in the ditch near County Road Y and Highway 63 near Martell. A tow truck pulled the vehicle out.

A tow truck removed another vehicle from the ditch at 6:52 a.m. Dec. 16 at Highway 10 and 400th Street near Ellsworth. The vehicle sustained no damage.

Police found a damaged guardrail at 12:48 p.m. Dec. 16 at Highway 63 and 810th Street South near Hager City. No vehicles were found.

Police found wheel tracks in the snow at 3:18 p.m. Dec. 16 at county roads C/E and V near Ellsworth. No vehicle was located.

OnStar informed police of a vehicle in the ditch at 3:23 p.m. Dec. 16 at 400th Street and Highway 10 near Ellsworth. The vehicle was towed.

Police responded to a vehicle in the ditch at 5:40 p.m. Dec. 16 at Highway 63 and 810th Street South near Hager City. No injuries reported.

A vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree at 6:12 p.m. Dec. 16 at W4002 570th Ave., Ellsworth.

A vehicle went into the ditch at 8:38 p.m. Dec. 16 at County Road K and 840th Street near Ellsworth. No one was there upon police arrival.

Police responded to a vehicle in the ditch at 10:19 a.m. Dec. 17 at 710th and Maple streets in Ellsworth. The registration was expired.

Police gave a driver a courtesy ride home after a car vs. deer accident at 7:33 p.m. Dec. 17 at N1298 530th St., Bay City.

A vehicle slid into the ditch at 8:26 a.m. Dec. 18 at W953 County Road SS, Stockholm. No damage reported.

Police found a vehicle in the ditch at 5:38 p.m. Dec. 18 at Highway 10 and County Road QQ. Upon contact with the driver, who had left the scene, police informed the driver they would be mailing citations for failure to maintain control, abandonment of a motor vehicle adjacent to a highway and open intoxicants. The vehicle sustained no damage.

A vehicle slipped into the ditch at 11:07 p.m. Dec. 18 at 135th Avenue and 747th Street in Hager City.

Concern seen as harassment

A man complained of harassment by law enforcement when police stopped to check on his welfare as he was walking to work at 9:11 p.m. Dec. 16 at Highway 63 and 825th Street South in Hager City. Police offered him a ride, mentioning concerns of him walking in inclement weather. The man refused the ride.

Debris in the roadway was reported at 11:44 a.m. Dec. 12 at W3274 650th Ave. near Spring Valley. When police arrived the debris had been cleared.

Police responded to a 910th Street address near River Falls at 8:14 p.m. Dec. 12 to help with a female juvenile who was “out of control.” She was placed in protective custody for the night.

When a woman didn't show up for work, police were sent to her home at 12:36 a.m. Dec. 13 at W5083 County Road N for a welfare check. Police talked to her and she was fine.

Sheriff's deputies assisted Prescott police in apprehending a suicidal male at 2:13 a.m. Dec. 14 at 800 Canton St., Prescott.

Police were informed of a possible sex assault at 2:15 p.m. Dec. 14 at W10668 566th Ave., Prescott.

Police responded at 9:04 p.m. Dec. 15 to reports of a truck driving through a field at 750th Street and Highway 65 near Beldenville. Two male subjects told police they had permission to be in the field as one of their dads owns the property.

Police were asked to check on a father and his children at 10:34 Dec. 15 at N8705 County Road W, where their heat had allegedly been out. Everyone was fine.

Police found a truck license plate at the scene of three mailboxes that were hit by a vehicle at 3:11 a.m. Dec. 16 at N8275 965th St. near River Falls. The victims were notified.

A complainant reported a dog bite at 3:22 p.m. Dec. 16 at W3701 160th Ave., Maiden Rock. The dog's owner was issued an order of quarantine.

A man complained of multiple snowmobiles going down the road and cutting him off at 9:05 p.m. Dec. 17 at W9163 690th Ave., River Falls. The homeowner was advised to quit snowmobiling for the night.

Police responded to a reported assault at 1:01 p.m. 3:16 p.m. Dec. 18 at W5462 County Road N, Beldenville, where a father and son were reportedly verbally arguing about their friends.

A trespassing complaint was reported at 6:58 a.m. Dec. 19 at W3302 Highway 35, Maiden Rock.

A vehicle driven by Denise Daniel , 50, Ellsworth, was heading southbound on Highway 35 when it lost control while negotiating a sharp curve on a steep hill, rotated counter-clockwise and overturned in the west ditch, landing on the driver's side at 3:50 p.m. Dec. 10 in the town of Diamond Bluff. Daniel and two passengers, 49-year-old Albert Norman of Minneapolis, and 44-year-old Laura Fosem were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. All were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. Driving factors listed were speeding too fast for conditions and failure to have control.

A vehicle driven by Darlene Sumption , 90, River Falls, was heading northbound down a steep hill in deep snow at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 11 on 950th Street in the town of River Falls, when an unknown vehicle was heading the opposite way down the middle of the road. Sumption said she got over as far as she could to avoid the other vehicle, slid across the roadway and went into the west ditch, coming to rest against a stand of trees. The other vehicle did not stop. Sumption reported no injuries.

A vehicle driven by Emily R. Hart , 29, Ellsworth, was rear-ended by a truck driven by Brenda E. Stephens , 38, Hager City, at 4:54 p.m. Dec. 14 at the intersection of highways 10 and 63 in the town of Trimbelle, Hart was stopped at a stop sign. Stephens told police she was focused on eastbound traffic and didn't see that Hart was stopped in front of her. No injuries reported.

At 2:10 p.m. Dec. 9, a vehicle driven by Shelby J. Haglund , 38, Spring Valley, was traveling westbound on Highway 29 before stopping at a stop sign to turn northbound onto Highway 63 when it was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by Mary K. Sandgren , 66, Stillwater, Minn. Sandgren said she saw Haglund stopped at the stop sign, but that her vehicle moved ahead before stopping again. No apparent injuries reported.

A vehicle driven by Patty L. Peterson , 41, Spring Valley, was traveling northbound on County Road B at 7:23 a.m. Dec. 6 when it hit ice on the roadway, swerved and slid around before it entered the east ditch, headed down an embankment, drove through a fence and struck a tree. Peterson was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries; she was wearing a seat belt. One citation was issued (speeding too fast for conditions).

At 5:04 p.m. Dec. 12, a vehicle driven by Freya Nelson , 17, Hager City, was heading southbound on Highway 65 near 760th Avenue in the town of River Falls with a vehicle driven by Lucas J. Keenan , 35, Hager City, directly behind it. A deer emerged from the ditch, which Nelson's vehicle hit while slowing for the deer. Keenan swerved to the right to avoid hitting Nelson, hit her rear passenger side and entered the west ditch. Keenan was able to drive out of the ditch; both vehicles reported minor damage.

A vehicle driven by Katie M. Conway , 35, River Falls, was heading northbound on Highway 63 at 12:22 p.m. Dec. 10 in the town of Gilman. As she approached the intersection with Highway 29, she stopped to turn westbound onto 29. A vehicle driven by Brenda E.G. Sierra , 29, Clovis, N.M., was also heading northbound on Highway 63 at what appeared to be a high rate of speed and struck Conway's vehicle from behind. Both vehicles were towed; no medical attention needed. Sierra received a citation for speeding. Inattentive driving was also a factor.

At 7:15 a.m. Dec. 5, a vehicle driven by Joshua M. Frey, 24, Prescott, was heading northbound on County Road F in the town of Clifton when it entered onto an icy bridge deck while negotiating a curve, lost control and went sideways into the opposite lane before entering the ditch, striking a “no parking” sign and rolling over. Frey was not injured; he was wearing a seat belt.

MiscellaneousAccidents