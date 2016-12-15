Nunez trial Day 4: More than 1,700 texts in 6 days

The trial of Cristian Nunez, the man charged with killing Courtney Bradford, 30, and 10-year-old Jasmine Bradford, entered its fourth day, where St. Croix County sheriff's investigators revealed findings.

Investigator Brandi Hart told jurors how she found a box for a knife while searching the room Nunez allegedly stayed in at the Hudson Regency Inn motel. A receipt for the knife was also found in the room after the Sept. 1, 2015, slayings, Hart said in court. She told the jury how she went to the New Richmond Walmart and purchased the same knife from the receipt and sent it to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Offfice so it could be compared to the wounds the Bradfords sustained.

Investigator Shawn Demulling testified to the digital footprint Nunez allegedly left behind in going from New Richmond to El Paso, Texas. Demulling also explained how his forensic examination of Nunez's phone turned up evidence of more than 1,700 text messages sent between him and Courtney Bradford between Aug. 27, 2015, and Sept. 1, 2015.

