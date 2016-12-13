Police Beat: Watch for those yellow school buses

This occurred Thursday, Dec. 8, corner of North Winter Street and County Road MM.

The school bus driver also had the doors open for children to enter.

The hurried driver who allegedly passed the stopped school bus also said he didn't see the bus's stop arm until he was already passing.

The bus driver got a vehicle description and license number for police. They eventually found and questioned the man before citing him.

River Falls police also:

--Cited a 21-year-old Prescott man for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest at the River Falls Area Hospital's emergency room around 4 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7.

The man was there with his girlfriend. She was evaluated and being taken away for emergency detention.

The Prescott man got upset about this. He was described as loud and swearing, even pushing an officer and a sergeant.

After he allegedly interfered in how the woman was being handled, he as stunned by an officer using a Taser gun.

The man was still able to resist being cuffed. He was forcibly escorted to a squad car outside and taken to county jail in Hudson.

Asked his name and date of birth at the jail, the man allegedly replied to an officer: “That's your @#%* job to find out.”

--Arrested two 19-year-olds, a man and women, at Hoffman Park after midnight Saturday, Dec. 12.

The 19-year-old female was arrested for driving under the influence.

The 19-year-old male was arrested for marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession plus obstruction.

Police say they recovered two stashes of pot totaling 15.5 grams, two drug pipes and a metal grinder with marijuana residue. These allegedly belonged to the man.

