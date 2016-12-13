A caller reported Saturday, Dec. 10, that half a pine tree was stolen at N7243 810th St. in the town of River Falls. The complainant suspected the theft occurred sometime over the past week.

Mailbox mystery solved

A driver was reportedly seen opening and closing mailboxes Dec. 5 near County Road Q and Highway 10 in Prescott. A deputy later learned the registered owner of the vehicle was a postal employee who was delivering mail. The complainant was informed of the revelation.

Church disruption draws alarm

Deputies were called at 9:17 Dec. 10 to 106 W. Wilson Ave. in Elmwood for a suspicious person who had just disrupted a church service. The suspect was not located.

A deputy on patrol was flagged down by a person Dec. 6 at 1115th and 1130th streets in Prescott. The person wanted to report a driving complaint that happened two days prior. The complainant didn't see the incident — erratic driving through the neighborhood — occur, nor did she have any vehicle information but she thought she knew who it was.

A deputy moved hay bales off the roadway Dec. 8 at 770th Street and Highway 63 in Hager City.

A deputy on patrol at 6:45 p.m. Dec. 8 stopped a vehicle for loud exhaust on Highway 35 at 830th Street in Hager City. Multiple units responded to the call. The driver was later cited for driving without a license and marijuana possession.

A deputy on patrol at 11:14 p.m. Dec. 9 stopped a vehicle driving left-of-center at County Road KK and Highway 63 in Ellsworth. The driver was later arrested on suspicion of OWI.

A deputy on patrol at 9:28 pm. Dec. 10 stopped a vehicle for expired registration at Cemetery Road and Oak Hill in Bay City. The driver was later arrested on suspicion of OWI-third offense and operating after revocation.

A deputy on patrol at 10:29 p.m. Dec. 10 stopped a driver for operating left of center at 190th Street and Highway 72 in Elmwood. The driver was later arrested on suspicion of OWI.

A deputy assisted at the scene of a crash Sunday, Dec. 11, at N6869 County Road QQ, where a River Falls ambulance had slid into a ditch.

Traffic troubleStolen vehicle case turns up stolen copper

Deputies recovered a vehicle thought to be stolen Dec. 6 at N1566 County Road VV in Hager City. Investigation into the incident suggested it was likely a civil matter involving paperwork that wasn't completed. The caller was found in possession of a large amount of copper wire that had been stolen over the Thanksgiving holiday in Red Wing, Minn. Red Wing police took possession of the copper.

A caller found a border collie strolling along Highway 63 Dec. 7 in Ellsworth. He took possession of the dog and was told to contact the town board chairman.

A County Road DD resident in Ellsworth reported Dec. 9 that a couple had come to look at a dog two nights ago. The caller suspected the couple had left with the dog, a miniature Australian shepherd-Papillon. He was told the dog wasn't taken by the couple and to cease with calls and text messages to them.

Canine concernsSuspicious visitor?

A man flagged down a deputy at 11:01 p.m. Dec. 8 on 830th Street in Hager City. The man said a suspicious person was in a house being built down the road. The deputy went there. The person in the house was the homeowner.

Sexual assault reported

A deputy was dispatched Sunday, Dec. 11, to River Falls Area Hospital for a possible sexual assault that occurred two days earlier in Ellsworth.

Sibling disputes

Deputies responded Dec. 5 to N7249 910th St. in the town of River Falls for a report of a domestic dispute between two sisters. The sisters were spoken to by deputies; neither sought to press charges.

A deputy on patrol Dec. 5 on 830th Avenue in River Falls found items on the road that appeared to be part of a conveyor belt. The items were documented and confiscated for safe keeping.

Multiple deputies went to W4232 370th Ave. in Ellsworth on Dec. 7 after receiving numerous 911 calls from the location. Deputies spoke with a resident who said no one had made an emergency call. Officers didn't observe any problems.

A deputy stood by Dec. 7 at River Falls Area Hospital after a report of two out-of-control people there. River Falls police handled the call.

Several deputies responded Dec. 7 to W3195 235th Ave. in Maiden Rock for an out-of-control juvenile. No charges were requested. The child was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Wing.

Suspicious activity was reported at 9:44 Dec. 9 at N1450 367th St. in Maiden Rock.

A woman reported Dec. 10 that someone threw four eggs at the side of her County Road F home in Prescott. A possible juvenile suspect was identified.

A caller reported finding a suspicious bag Dec. 10 at 620 Main St. in Plum City. The bag appeared to contain methamphetamine. There were no suspects.

Deputies were dispatched at 11:25 p.m. Dec. 10 to N1368 790th St. in Hager City for a possible heroin overdose. A woman there was later transported to a facility in Red Wing.

Officers were sent at 1:25 a.m. Dec. 11 to W7680 165th Ave. in Hager City for an open 911 line. Deputies spoke with a man and a woman there. The woman was described as uncooperative and didn't tell deputies what had happened.

Miscellaneous

For more, see the Dec. 15 print issue of the River Falls Journal.