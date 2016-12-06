The father of the daughters called up the other man, called him a pedophile and threatened to beat him up. Deputies talked with the father, who denied calling the other man a pedophile. He said he just wanted to know why the man sent flowers and that the other man had made threats.

A deputy explained the reason for the flowers and told the father not to contact the complainant.

Shooting complaints

Officers responded to a shooting complaint Nov. 30 at W6803 170th Ave. in Bay City. A deputy talked with a man there who admitted to shooting his gun so he could clean it.

A noise complaint was reported at 4:27 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at county roads J and N in Beldenville. A deputy spoke with a man who said he had been shooting and using the explosive compound Tannerite there. He said he was done for the day.

Traffic trouble

--A deputy on patrol Nov. 29 at 830th Street and Highway 35 in Hager City stopped a speeder with obstructed license plates. The driver was asked to perform field sobriety tests and was later arrested on suspicion of operating while impaired by drugs.

--A deputy on patrol Nov. 29 checked on a vehicle pulled to the side of the road at 810th Street and Highway 10 in Ellsworth. One passenger was arrested on suspicion of marijuana possession with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia. Another passenger was also ticketed for marijuana possession.

--A deputy stopped a speeder Nov. 30 at County Road J and Highway 63 in Hager City. A search of the vehicle turned up drugs. The driver was arrested on suspicion of drug possession and for a probation hold.

--A deputy stopped a speeder Dec. 3 at highways 35 and 63 in Hager City. The deputy detected the smell of pot and found a “minute” amount of marijuana scattered around the vehicle. The vehicle's occupants received verbal warnings.

--Red Wing, Minn., police reported an accident on the High Bridge at 2:48 a.m. Dec. 4 in Hager City. The vehicle was located at an establishment at N1090 825th St. The driver, found to be drunk, was arrested.

Damage to Prescott yard

A complainant reported Dec. 1 that a vehicle left tracks on his property at W11651 Highway 35 in Prescott. Deputies said the tracks appeared to have been left by a semi-trailer that crossed the centerline, then went into the opposite ditch through the yard.

Spring Valley door kicked in

Deputies were called Dec. 3 to W5399 801st Ave. in Spring Valley for a criminal property damage complaint. Someone had kicked in the front door of the home.

Domestic in Beldenville

Multiple sheriff's units responded at 1:40 a.m. Monday, Dec. 5, to W7810 Highway 65 in Beldenville for a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, two juvenile suspects left the home. They were not located.

Miscellaneous

Officers took a theft complaint Nov. 29 in the jail lobby. A woman said her sister was on Facebook and saw their other sister wearing a snowmobile jacket that was reported stolen in 2010.

A deputy assisted UW-River Falls police with a man found passed out Dec. 2 at 321 E. Cascade Ave. The man was taken to the hospital before being arrested by River Falls police on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

A hunter toting a rifle a couple feet off the roadway was reported Dec. 2 at 300th Avenue and 650th Street in Bay City. No one was there when officers arrived.

Deputies were called at 10:39 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, to W7485 Highway 65 in Beldenville for an assault.