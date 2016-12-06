Police Beat: Clerk calls about shoeless, impaired driver

Later this same driver almost hit a corner sign and then some parked vehicles while going the wrong way on Fourth Street.

The driver was soon stopped and identified as a 45-year-old Fairbault, Minn., man -- though he pointed to a house nearby and said that was home.

He said he had nothing to drink but allegedly reeked of alcohol. Asked about the odor, the man said that was the officer's problem.

The man wasn't wearing shoes, plus one foot was bare and the other had only had a sock halfway on.

That made it a challenge for him to do field sobriety tests outside where it was sleeting and blowing. He grabbed for shoes in the passenger seat and put one shoe on.

Later the tests were moved inside to the police station. The man said he'd been to the local Kinnic Falls halfway house for treatment but had lapsed.

He was in River Falls to see another alcoholic friend that he was sponsoring. The friend had also lapsed by drinking again.

This turned out to be the man's third drunk driving offense. For that, he was taken to county jail in Hudson. His case will be heard Jan. 11 in St. Croix County Circuit Court.

River Falls police also:

--Arrested a 23-year-old rural River Falls man for drunk driving-2nd before 5 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30. The man was first spotted acting suspiciously in the McDonald's restaurant parking lot on Paulson Road.

An officer saw the man drive away in his red car, swerving around the curve while approaching North Main Street and then running a stop sign there while turning.

The man ended up at Kwik Trip North by the side of the building.

He was fumbling for his wallet and dropped his license. He told an officer he wasn't drinking, had worked at Emma's Bar earlier, dropped off friends, then headed to McDonald's for food – only the place wasn't open before five.

Fearful that the man would fall and get hurt, police stopped his field sobriety tests. He blamed injuries and operations to his legs for a lack of coordination.

The man was taken to county jail in Hudson. For his second drunk driving offense, his case goes to St. Croix County Circuit Court on Jan. 11.

--Arrested a 21-year-old Madison man for disorderly conduct around 2 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, after he left Moonshiner's Bar, 106 N. Main St.

There, the man allegedly had been tossed out for misbehaving but forced his way back in, eventually slugging the front-door bouncer in the mouth.

The bouncer was left with a swollen, bloody mouth and loose teeth.

The suspect was reported walking away, heading south on Main Street before officers caught up with and brought him to the police station to be booked.

--Arrested a 21-year-old UW-River Falls male student for disorderly conduct in the parking lot of North Hall on campus, 321 E. Cascade Ave., after 3 a.m. Friday, Dec. 2.

The man was found passed out near a vehicle. He was very hard to wake. He was identified by the driver's license in his billfold.

Later, after slowly waking, the man said he'd been drinking downtown with friends, then tried to make his way home to Orange Street.

He didn't make it. Soon he began to resist medical efforts to check on his health. He allegedly became unruly and profane while being conveyed to an ambulance, even kicking on EMT.

The student was cuffed and restrained and taken to the hospital ER. His behavior didn't improve and he was repeatedly warned about it.

Later, back at the police station, he kicked open a squad car, remained uncooperative and was finally taken to Pierce County Jail in Ellsworth.

At first, he failed booking there and was moved straight to a holding cell.

For more Police Beat, see the Dec. 8 print issue of the River Falls Journal.