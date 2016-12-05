Ellsworth native shot dead in Dunn County

The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that 32-year-old Justin Ogden died in the incident, which occurred at his E1745 361st Ave. home in the town of Weston in Dunn County -- a community near Pierce County’s eastern border.

The suspect, identified by deputies as Ogden’s roommate, 30-year-old Jerad A. Jones, was arrested at the house. According to Dunn County jail staff, he was booked on suspicion of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and a probation hold.

“This is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no danger to the community at this time,” according to a sheriff’s office news release.

According to the release, officers were called at 10:21 p.m. for a report of a man shot with a gun.

“Upon arrival, deputies and emergency medical personnel attempted lifesaving measures on an adult male victim but were unsuccessful,” the release states.

Ogden was pronounced dead at the scene by the Dunn County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Assistant Dunn County District Attorney Andrew Maki said no charges had been filed in the case as of Monday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office said the case “is actively being investigated.”

Agencies assisting Dunn County were Elmwood EMS, Dunn County first responders, the Wisconsin State Patrol Reconstruction Team and the DA’s office.