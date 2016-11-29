Stolen car in Spring Valley

A vehicle was reported stolen Tuesday, Nov. 22, at W528 Park Drive in Spring Valley. The vehicle, a 2000 Chevrolet Impala that had been left running, contained a bolt-action rifle and a 20-gauge shotgun. Officers recovered the vehicle later that day at 12:19 p.m. at W2598 770th Ave. in Spring Valley.

Underage party busted

Deputies were sent last week to 535th Street in Spring Valley for suspicious vehicles parked on the street. While investigating the incident, a deputy learned of an underage drinking party down the road. Tickets were issued.

Convicted felon found hunting

Deputies were contacted Sunday, Nov. 27, by DNR officers, who said they were with a convicted felon found hunting at N1160 170th St. in Maiden Rock. The man was later arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and for probation violation.

Storms wreak road havoc

Storms on Nov. 18 left damage in their wake in Pierce County, including:

A downed tree discovered on the roadway at N7406 810th St. in town of River Falls.

A downed tree at 690th Avenue and County Road N in Spring Valley.

A tree on the roadway at 810th Avenue and County Road Y in Spring Valley.

A tree blocking the road at 690th Avenue and County Road E in town of River Falls.

A tree in the road at County Road Y and Highway 63 in Spring Valley.

A stop sign blown down at 690th Avenue and 950th Street in town of River Falls.

Suspicious vehicle leads to pot ticket

A deputy on patrol at 11:33 p.m. Nov. 18 spotted a vehicle parked in the DNR lot at 900th Street and Highway 29 in town of River Falls with three people inside. The deputy smelled pot in the vehicle and later ticketed the driver for marijuana possession.

Dog walker draws suspicions

A caller reported a suspicious man at 12:20 p.m. Nov. 19 at Crosstown Road and Debra Street in Ellsworth. The man was seen wearing a backpack and being accompanied by a dog standing on the corner. A deputy spoke with the man. He was out walking his dog and had stopped to pick up his dog's waste at the corner.

An officer on patrol at 10:30 p.m. Nov. 19 stopped a vehicle at County Road EE and Highway 35 in Bay City after noticing it was driven by a revoked driver. The driver, a man, was arrested on suspicion of operating after revocation (alcohol-related) and multiple bail jumping counts.

A deputy on patrol Nov. 20 stopped a speeder at County Road K and Highway 35 in Hager City. The driver turned out to have a suspended license. The deputy also learned there was probable cause to arrest the driver for two counts of burglary and one count of obstructing an officer. He was arrested and jailed.

A deputy on patrol Nov. 23 responded to the area of 1180th Street and Highway 35 for a driving complaint. The officer located the suspect's vehicle. The driver was arrested on suspicion of OWI.

A deputy on patrol at 11:43 p.m. Nov. 25 stopped a vehicle at Highway 63 and County Road VV in Hager City for a head lamp and for operating left of center. The driver was later arrested under suspicion of OWI.

Traffic trouble

Trespassers reported

Trespassing hunters were reported at 1:50 p.m. Nov. 22 on land at W7326 710th Ave. in Beldenville. No one was there when officers went to check on the situation.

Burglary in Prescott

A burglary was reported Nov. 22 at W11190 Highway 10 in Prescott. Several guns were stolen.

Milk truck crashes into ditch

Deputies responded at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 23 to County Road G and Highway 72 in Elmwood for a milk truck crash. Product had to be off-loaded from the vehicle. Wreckers pulled the truck out of the ditch.

Bar-close battles

A large bar fight was reported at 1:48 a.m. Nov. 24 at N4304 County Road S in Plum City. The brawl was over by the time officers arrived.

A deputy was called at 2:24 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 24, to assist River Falls police with a fight and a disorderly person at 302 S. Main St. The people had been separated when officers arrived.

A worker at N1817 785th St., Hager City, reported finding a meth pipe in the parking lot Nov. 21. Deputies confiscated the pipe and reviewed closed-circuit television recordings.

Deputies assisted River Falls police Nov. 21 at 2860 Williams Ave. for a juvenile on the roof. Deputies stood by while city police investigated.

A trailer was reported stolen Nov. 25 at N1695 760th St. in Hager City.

A purse was reported stolen Nov. 26 from N4304 County Road S in Plum City.

Deputies assisted Ellsworth police in taking a person into custody Nov. 26 at 463 E. Wall St.

Miscellaneous