Unattended death investigation underway in River Falls

Officers arrived on scene and found a 45-year-old man who was dead.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office and the RFPD are actively investigating.

Law enforcement remains at the house as of Tuesday morning. Police tape has been extended around much of the yard.

The location is on the city's west side a few blocks from Westside Elementary School. According to Pierce County land records, the house is owned by Jeffrey D. Carlson.

No further information has been released for now.

According to the RFPD, an autopsy on the dead man will be performed in Ramsey County, Minn., today (Tuesday, Nov. 29).