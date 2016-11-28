The woman wasted no time dealing with him, saying this was her house, her bed, and that she was calling police.

Officers responded to the 200 block of North Falls Street. The suspect, a 26-year-old River Falls man, was now sitting on a couch in the front entrance.

He told police he didn't have a clue where he was or how he got there. He admitted to a night of heavy drinking – hard liquor was all he could remember.

Described as cooperative, the man was taken away, booked at the police station, given citations totaling $437, and then given a courtesy ride back to his home on West Division Street.

River Falls police also:

Arrested a 24-year-old Ellsworth man for disorderly conduct downtown after 1 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22.

The intoxicated man was spotted outside, face down, passed out in a pool of his own vomit.

He soon became agitated, yelling and swearing, and allegedly tried to punch an officer in the groin, hitting his thigh instead.

By now he was covered in vomit as the officer tried to wrestle and control him on the ground.

Later, after being taken to the hospital ER, the man allegedly threw chunks of his vomit at officers and nurses.

He also allegedly tossed his vomit-soaked shirt and jacket at them, and dropped to the floor his urine sample in a container, which spilled.

The case was referred to the district attorney for a possible charge of discharging bodily fluids at public safety workers.

The man, a military serviceman, was said to be leaving next day for his base in Hawaii.

Arrested a 24-year-old Prescott man for disorderly conduct shortly after the River Dazzle parade downtown Friday evening, Nov. 25.

The man was arguing loudly about his father to his mother in front of Domino's Pizza. The father was standing nearby outside of Johnnie's Bar.

An officer was flagged to check on son and mom. Things eventually seemed to be sorted out and calm.

They weren't. As the officer turned to walk away, the man allegedly went over and decked his father who fell to the pavement.

The man then took off running. The officer yelled stop. The man did so, and got down on the sidewalk in front of Steve's Pizza Palace.

He was cuffed and hauled away, but now his father intervened, saying everything was all right, he wasn't pressing charges.

The officer said everything wasn't all right, that the son had caused a public disturbance on Main Street in front of families and children.

Pop kept arguing until warned that he would be arrested next. OK, he said, agreeing to stop being a problem.

With that, the son was booked at the police station, given a $187 citation with a 1:30 p.m. Jan. 11 Municipal Court date, and released to the care of his girlfriend.

Arrested a 36-year-old local woman for driving under some kind of influence and without auto insurance late Sunday afternoon, Nov. 20, in front of the Amoco BP station, 700 N. Main St.

The woman allegedly crossed a lane of traffic on Summit Street, hit a tree, briefly went to sleep, then woke and drove in reverse in the wrong lane of traffic until reaching the BP station.

She told police she needed cigarettes. She insisted she wasn't drinking but allegedly failed field sobriety tests.

Various prescription meds were believed to have impaired her driving ability.

She was booked at the police station, given citations totaling $985 with a 1:30 p.m. Jan. 11 Municipal Court date, and released to the sober care of her teenage son.

