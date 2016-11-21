The impact caused the car to split in two and threw Davis — who was wearing his seatbelt — from the vehicle.

The rear half of the car landed about 25 feet away from the point of impact with the tree, according to the report.

Slumped-over, tending to catch

A deputy on patrol at 1:37 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17, spotted a person hunched over at 490th Street and 730th Avenue in Spring Valley. It was determined the person was cleaning fish.

Drunk driver? No, just ‘very tired,’ officers learn

Deputies on patrol at 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, stopped a pickup truck that a complainant witnessed driving erratically near 740th Street and Highway 65 in Beldenville. The driver was given field sobriety tests, during which no evidence was found for an arrest. The driver admitted to being “very tired.” A ride was arranged for the driver.

Poaching suspect stopped

Officers stopped a vehicle Nov. 15 for a tail light at 610th Street and County Road V in Ellsworth. The vehicle matched the description of a vehicle used in poaching complaint. Department of Natural Resources wardens responded.

Nocturnal observations

A deputy on patrol at 9:33 p.m. Nov. 15 spotted a vehicle on the side of the road near County Road E and Highway 10 in Prescott. The driver said she was taking a photo of the moon.

Welfare check draws heavy response

Multiple units responded at 5:40 p.m. Nov. 16 to W8726 360th Ave. in Hager City after a text message sent from that address raised concerns about a man's well-being. A safety plan was eventually put in place through Northwest Connections.

Deputy: Let us shoot that deer

Deputies were called at 11:47 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, after a man struck a deer near 690th Avenue and 750th Street in Beldenville. The driver indicated he wanted to put the deer down after the collision. An officer told the man he couldn't shoot it, but a deputy could.

Thefts in Spring Valley, Hager City

Deputies took a theft report Nov. 14 at N514 Riverview Drive in Spring Valley. Video recording equipment was taken from a garage.

A theft was reported Nov. 16 at W7835 135th Ave. in Hager City.

Deputies were called Tuesday, Nov. 15, to a home on 940th Street in the town of River Falls for a strange smell. The residents were spoken to; all appeared OK to officers.

A search warrant was executed at 11:11 a.m. Nov. 16 at N7130 810th St. in River Falls.

Deputies assisted Ellsworth police Nov. 17 looking for a suspicious person near Kruger Lane and Southgate Drive. The person wasn't found.

A deputy assisted Prescott police with a disorderly man Nov. 17 at 1450 Walnut St. The incident resulted in an arrest.

Deputies responded at 2:17 a.m. Nov. 18 to W7427 130th Ave. in Hager City for a report of a prowler.

Miscellaneous