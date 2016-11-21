Police Beat: Driver stopped for 7th DWI

River Falls police arrested him after field sobriety tests for his seventh drunk driving offense.

He was forcibly cuffed and while in the squad car allegedly yelled obscenities and banged his head against the cage bars.

The man wouldn't agree to a blood sample, forcing police to obtain a search warrant from the Pierce County Court commissioner so that a sample could be gotten.

At the police station, the man allegedly said, “Is there any way I can stop this? What about physically resisting?”

Later he said he wouldn't talk more without a lawyer. He was eventually brought without incident to Pierce County Jail in Ellsworth.

Police also:

--Arrested a 30-year-old local man for drunk driving at South Main Street and Cascade Avenue before 12:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 17.

Driving a pickup truck south, the man had a headlight out and was allegedly crossing the centerline of Main Street.

The man said he was coming from a downtown bar where he had a few beers.

He was arrested after field sobriety tests, booked at the police station, giving a $861 citation with a Dec. 14 Municipal Court date and released to the sober care of his girlfriend.

--Arrested a 26-year-old local man for marijuana possession at his apartment address at 117 Church St. at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14.

Someone in the apartment building complained about lots of foot traffic from the man's apartment along with the strong odor of pot.

Officers got there and said the smell of raw and burnt marijuana was hardly masked by the burning of incense sticks.

The male tenant allegedly took out a Ziploc bag with marijuana from his pocket and retrieved a one-hitter drug pipe from inside his apartment.

The man was booked at the police station, given a $187 citation with a Jan. 11 Municipal Court date, then given a courtesy ride back home.

For more Police Beat, see the Nov. 24 River Falls Journal.