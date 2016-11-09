Search
    Spring Valley man pleads guilt to sex crimes

    By Mike Longaecker Today at 10:44 a.m.

    ELLSWORTH -- A Spring Valley man pleaded guilty to raping a child last week in Pierce County Circuit Court.

    Jason C. Koskie entered guilty pleas to first-degree sexual assault of a child and repeated sexual assault of the same child during a Nov. 2 hearing.

    The 35-year-old was charged in March after the victim told her mother about the abuse.

    Koskie admitted to the abuse during an interview with investigators, the charging document states.

    Koskie also faced a bail jumping charge for allegedly contacting the victim in defiance of bond terms; that charge, along with two other sex crimes alleged in the complaint, were dismissed Nov. 2 as part of a plea agreement.

    A pre-sentence investigation was ordered in advance of Koskie’s Jan. 11 sentencing hearing.

    Mike Longaecker
    Mike Longaecker is the regional public safety reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage area spans St. Croix and Pierce counties. Longaecker served from 2011-2015 as editor of the Woodbury Bulletin. A University of Wisconsin-River Falls graduate, Longaecker previously reported for the Red Wing Republican Eagle and for the Forum Communications Minnesota Capitol Bureau. You can follow him on Twitter at @Longaecker
    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (715) 426-1072
