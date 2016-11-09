Spring Valley man pleads guilt to sex crimes

The 35-year-old was charged in March after the victim told her mother about the abuse.

Koskie admitted to the abuse during an interview with investigators, the charging document states.

Koskie also faced a bail jumping charge for allegedly contacting the victim in defiance of bond terms; that charge, along with two other sex crimes alleged in the complaint, were dismissed Nov. 2 as part of a plea agreement.

A pre-sentence investigation was ordered in advance of Koskie’s Jan. 11 sentencing hearing.