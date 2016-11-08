Thefts in Bay City

Deputies took a theft report Oct. 31 at W6326 Main St. in Bay City. Officers tried unsuccessfully to reach the suspects.

A theft complaint was placed Nov. 4 at W6379 Main St. in Bay City. A vehicle's window had been broken out and a purse was taken.

A deputy on patrol at 11:12 p.m. Oct. 31 at 1005th Street and Highway 35 in Hager City stopped a vehicle for speeding. The driver was later arrested on suspicion of alcohol-related operating after revocation and a probation hold. The passenger was also arrested for a probation hold.

Deputies responded Nov. 1 to a crash at County Road D and Highway 35 in Bay City. The driver was later arrested on suspicion of OWI.

An officer on patrol Tuesday, Nov. 1, on County Road E, town of River Falls, stopped a vehicle for crossing the center line several times. The woman driver was later arrested on suspicion of marijuana possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of psilocybin mushrooms.

A deputy stopped a vehicle Nov. 4 near County Road B and Highway 72 in Ellsworth after watching it cross the center line several times. The driver admitted to reaching for slices of pizza, which distracted him. He received a verbal warning.

A deputy on patrol at 2:40 a.m. Nov. 5 stopped a suspicious vehicle pulling into a gravel pit at 830th Street and Highway 35 in Hager City. The deputy learned the driver worked at the site.

A deputy on patrol at 1:14 a.m. Nov. 6 on Highway 35 in Bay City stopped a speeder. The driver ran into a house at W6454 Highway 35. He was arrested on suspicion of OWI-fourth offense and resisting an officer.

Officers were called Nov. 6 to 1050th Street and Highway 35 in Prescott for a rollover crash. The driver was arrested on suspicion of OWI-second offense.

Traffic troubleStolen vehicle in Bay City

Deputies assisted in efforts Nov. 1 to find a stolen vehicle at W5511 County Road EE in Bay City. The vehicle was not located.

Man injured in fall

Officers assisted Nov. 1 with a man who fell out of a tree stand at N7386 County Road BB in Spring Valley. The 26-year-old sustained a black eye and appeared disoriented. Deputies provided care until EMS workers arrived.

Illegal target practice reported

Deputies were called Wednesday, Nov. 2, to 850th Street and Highway 29 in town of River Falls for a report of people shooting clay pigeons on state land. The suspects weren't found, but a complainant later told deputies that he saw them coming out of the woods and packing up their things shortly after he made the initial call. He gave a vehicle description and said the suspects did the same thing the previous week.

Burglaries

A burglary complaint was received Nov. 2 at N4507 Highway 63 in Ellsworth.

A deputy took a complaint Nov. 4 of fraud and a burglary that had happened months ago in the county. A suspect was later arrested on suspicion of burglary, forgery, criminal trespassing and multiple bail jumping charges.

Fires in Spring Valley, Hager City

Deputies responded at 11:43 p.m. Nov. 2 to S214 McKay Ave. in Spring Valley for a house fire. No injuries were reported; minimal damage was reportedly sustained by the home.

Deputies responded Nov. 5 to a fire in a field Nov. 5 W9150 480th Ave. in Hager City. Authorities determined the fire likely started a few days earlier and was only recently noticed.

Arrest made in Elmwood

Deputies were dispatched Nov. 6 to W1233 County Road G in Elmwood for a possible domestic involving a man who fled into a vehicle. The man was later found and arrested on suspicion of disorderly conduct, operating without a license and criminal property damage.

Dogs in traffic

Deputies took an animal complaint Tuesday, Nov. 1, after “two very large German shepherd dogs” tried crossing the road near Highway 65 and County Road O in the town of River Falls. They were nearly struck in traffic and ran off into a nearby ravine.

A car struck a cow at 6:54 p.m. Nov. 1 at W6081 County Road J in Beldenville.

Deputies were called Nov. 3 to W9735 500th Ave. in Hager City for a welfare check. A complainant reported concerning statements made by the homeowner during a propane deliver. Deputies spoke with the man, who was found to be “highly intoxicated” and suffering from injuries sustained a crash earlier this year. He was taken by ambulance to a Hastings hospital.

A deputy on patrol at 5:40 a.m. Nov. 4 noticed a vehicle backed up to the gate of the new sheriff's department building under construction in Ellsworth. The vehicle was seen leaving quickly, so the deputy conducted a traffic stop. The driver had been making a delivery.

A deputy checked on an occupied vehicle stopped on the side of the road at 2:35 a.m. Nov. 5 on Highway 65 in the town of River Falls. The driver was taking a nap before delivering newspapers.

A deputy on patrol at 2:14 a.m. Nov. 6 watched a vehicle pull over to the side of the road at County Road QQ and Highway 29 in Prescott. The driver said he was OK, but needed to relieve himself.

Miscellaneous