Police Beat: Wisconsin no haven for clean living

The man said he was simply heading up the highway to his home and wife at Fox's trailer court.

Need a lift? the officer asked, trying to help.

Sure, the man replied.

The officer said he'd have to search the man before he put him in the squad car.

OK, but the search allegedly turned up a small camouflaged bag with a yellow-and-green piece of something that tested positive for methamphetamine.

The man said he didn't want to go back to prison, that he'd already been locked up for more than seven years in Mississippi.

Now he was free but on parole.

The man said he'd moved to the Badger state to clean up his life and escape drug temptations down in Mississippi.

But in River Falls, the man said, he'd done a mechanical job for a friend and got paid with some meth.

The man was thus taken to Pierce County Jail in Ellsworth.

River Falls police also:

--Arrested a 32-year-old Farmington, Minn., man for drunk-driving 4th offense, driving while suspended, threat of battery to an officer, and a probation hold after a disturbance at 421 N. Pearl St. after 2 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1.

The man and his passenger, a 30-year-old Ellsworth woman who later was ticketed for disorderly conduct, allegedly came to a couple's house at that address and caused an uproar.

The woman was screaming and cursing from the vehicle – allegedly loud enough to wake the neighborhood – and the man went to the front door, demanding that the man inside come out to fight.

An earlier exchange of text messages, plus alcohol consumption, likely fanned the flames.

When the man and woman finally drove off in his truck, they were stopped at Grove and Division streets.

There, the man allegedly became threatening and confrontational with police, calling them faggots and saying they had nothing to arrest him on.

He was forcibly arrested and later, after a search warrant was obtained, taken to the hospital for a blood sample. There, six officers were needed to hold him still while a sample was extracted.

A hobble restraint was used to keep him under control in the squad car. Inside the squad, the man allegedly spit so much that professional cleaning was later needed.

After all that, the man ended up in St. Croix County Jail in Hudson.

--Arrested a 52-year-old Prescott woman for drunk driving at Sunset Lane and Apollo Road late Tuesday morning, Nov. 1.

In her car, the woman was seen following a walking man in a gray beard and straggly hair. She allegedly backed up once and almost hit another passing vehicle.

It turns out the man, who lives nearby on Pineridge Terrace, was the woman's boyfriend. She wanted to talk to him.

He didn't want to listen and kept walking and walking and walking to get away.

She kept following, slowly, talking and talking and talking, from her car.

When officers found them, she was still sitting in her idling car, talking, while he was on the curb, leaning against a tree.

By this time the woman, wearing slippers, was crying. She allegedly admitted she'd been drinking and was given field sobriety tests. These were stopped out of fear she might fall and hurt herself.

The woman was later given a $892.50 municipal citation and released to the sober care of another male friend.

--Cited a 61-year-old woman and a 25-year-old woman, roommates at 223 E. Maple St., for disorderly conduct at that address following an incident after 9 a.m. Saturday Nov. 5.

A fight allegedly broke out after an argument over a door being shut late at night that woke up one of the women.

A glass of water got tossed in the face of one woman. That drenched her and her clothes. She allegedly reacted by hitting the other and throwing the contents of a garbage can at her.

A boyfriend of one of the women sort of got between them and was a witness whom police interviewed.

The women were each ticketed $187 and given a 1:30 p.m. Dec. 7 Municipal Court date.

There's more in Police Beat in the Nov. 10 print issue of the River Falls Journal.